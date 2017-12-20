Biggest Roster Decisions Facing Philadelphia Eagles This Offseason

0 of 6

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles are already well set up for a promising future beyond 2017, but they will still enter the offseason with plenty of tough decisions to make.

General manager Howie Roseman has orchestrated the last two seasons magnificently. It shows not only in the Eagles' 11-2 record but also when fans see a plethora of elite talent on the roster inked to long-term deals and young talent that gives this team the look of a juggernaut that will last for many seasons.

However, part of Roseman's genius has included manipulating his roster to come in just below the salary cap and shedding money where it's possible.

After a savvy 2017 offseason that saw him shed unwanted contracts and re-work current deals on the books, he has a number of key moves to make in the spring and summer of 2018.

The Eagles still have everything to play for in 2017 as they look to make a Super Bowl run, but general managers are always looking forward.

Let's go down the list of the most important decisions to come for the Philadelphia front office and coaching staff.