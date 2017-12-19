Ezekiel Elliott's Father Says RB Is 'No Abuser of Women'

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 5: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys runs the ball as the Cowboys play the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium on November 5, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Ezekiel Elliott's father, Stacy, relayed a message on Instagram Tuesday asserting his son is not a domestic abuser.

"A few things I know about this young man I raised is, he isn't NO abuser of women and HE gets better under pressure!" Elliott wrote. "Adversity makes RISE above whatever YOU think is great! He will be known when it's OVER the #goat! The greatest to EVER do it!" 

Elliott, 22, recently finished serving a six-game suspension after the NFL conducted a year-long investigation into allegations that he assaulted his ex-girlfriend, Tiffany Thompson, on multiple occasions in July 2016. 

During his time away from the team, Elliott retreated to a resort in Mexico for "intense training" to stay in shape, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

"We're just glad to have him back," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters following Sunday's 20-17 win over the Oakland Raiders. "It's been a rough year for Zeke, and he'll be the first to say that he knows his fans have had an up-and-down (time) with him here, and now we're back. We're together again. Maybe we'll get a chance to really do something special. Maybe we'll get in the playoffs."

The Cowboys, who are 8-6, will host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. 

The loser of that game will be eliminated from playoff contention. 

