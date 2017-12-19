Thomas Davis Suspension for Hit on Davante Adams Reduced to 1 Game

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis' two-game suspension for his blindside hit on Davante Adams was reduced to one game Tuesday by NFL appeals officer James Thrash.

Davis was originally hit with a two-game ban for launching himself helmet first into Adams' helmet, concussing the Green Bay Packers wideout. While Davis' hit drew criticism and he was penalized 15 yards, the NFL saw pushback on what some viewed as inconsistent policing of dirty hits after giving him a two-game suspension.

Similar hits and some non-football plays—most notably Rob Gronkowski's late hit on Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White in Week 13—were given one-game suspensions earlier this season.

Adams and Davis had an exchange on Twitter about the hit Monday.