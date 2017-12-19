Thomas Davis Suspension for Hit on Davante Adams Reduced to 1 Game

Thomas Davis Suspension for Hit on Davante Adams Reduced to 1 GameDecember 19, 2017
Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis' two-game suspension for his blindside hit on Davante Adams was reduced to one game Tuesday by NFL appeals officer James Thrash.
Davis was originally hit with a two-game ban for launching himself helmet first into Adams' helmet, concussing the Green Bay Packers wideout. While Davis' hit drew criticism and he was penalized 15 yards, the NFL saw pushback on what some viewed as inconsistent policing of dirty hits after giving him a two-game suspension.
Similar hits and some non-football plays—most notably Rob Gronkowski's late hit on Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White in Week 13—were given one-game suspensions earlier this season.
Adams and Davis had an exchange on Twitter about the hit Monday.
"I’ll never understand it. Game is already dangerous enough and we got Pro Bowl players out here head hunting and saying they 'didn’t mean to harm me,'" Adams tweeted. "
"I understand your frustration and I do apologize for the hit! In no way was I trying to hurt you," Davis tweeted. "My first instinct was turn and make a block. In all sincerity I do apologize. I truly respect you as a player and I made a mistake!"
Davis, 34, will miss the Panthers' Christmas Eve tilt against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.