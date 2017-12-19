Tim Lincecum Plans to Throw for MLB Teams at Undisclosed Showcase

Don Feria/Getty Images

Tim Lincecum hasn't pitched a major league game since the 2016 season, but he is apparently eyeing a comeback.

Kyle Boddy, founder and president of Driveline Baseball, shared an image of Lincecum on Tuesday and noted the former San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Angels hurler plans on throwing for teams at an upcoming showcase.

Lincecum last made nine starts for the Angels in 2016 and finished with an unsightly 9.16 ERA, 2.37 WHIP and 32 strikeouts in 38.1 innings. He allowed six earned runs in 3.1 innings in his most recent start against the Seattle Mariners on Aug. 5 that year and hasn't graced a major league mound since.

While Lincecum is 33 years old and would be looking to bounce back from a disastrous final season, he does have a head-turning resume and would be a significant asset for a number of teams if he could rediscover his previous form.

He was a two-time National League Cy Young Award winner, three-time World Series champion and four-time All-Star during his tenure with the Giants from 2007 through 2015. His career 2.40 ERA and 0.85 WHIP in the postseason was a major reason San Francisco captured three championships in a six-year span, and he could provide a proven and tested arm for the pennant race.

Still, teams would likely have to see something they really liked at the upcoming showcase to take a serious financial risk on the right-hander considering his absence from the game in 2017 and the fact he posted an ERA above 4.00 in each of his last five seasons after he finished with an ERA below 2.75 three times in a four-year stretch.