Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Advice for Fringe Flex Fantasy Football Starters

For those competing in a fantasy football championship round, take advantage wherever possible—even in the flex position.

As owners prepare for the outcome of final matchups, claiming first place or logging off in disappointment, some like to stay conservative while others roll the dice on fringe players in a boom-or-bust situation.

Whatever your approach, take time to consider a team's standing in the postseason race—still competing for playoff spots, seeding or ready to pack up for the offseason. In some cases, clubs will showcase young assets or those on expiring contracts, which lead to monster performances.

Who belongs in your lineup for Week 16? Why should owners pay close attention to a matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears?

Start 'Em

1. Jonathan Stewart, Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2. RB, Jay Ajayi, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Oakland Raiders

3. WR, Josh Gordon, Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bears

4. WR, Dede Westbrook, Jacksonville Jaguars at San Francisco 49ers

5. TE, Charles Clay, Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots

Sit 'Em

1. RB, Isaiah Crowell, Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bears

2. RB, Frank Gore, Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens

3. RB, Lamar Miller, Houston Texans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

4. WR, Mohamed Sanu, Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints

5. TE, Jason Witten, Dallas Cowboys vs. Seattle Seahawks

Start 'Em: RB, Jay Ajayi, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Oakland Raiders

Running back Jay Ajayi fell off the radar as a must-start player once the Miami Dolphins traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round pick.

In a crowded backfield, Ajayi logged single-digit carries in his first four games with the team. Over the past two contests, he's registered 27 carries. Despite the inability to reach the end zone, his workload volume points up, which bodes well for fantasy owners.

The Eagles host the Oakland Raiders who've successfully pressured quarterbacks over the past four games with John Pagano taking over play-calling duties. The Silver and Black have racked up 14 sacks in that span.

Expect the Eagles to frequently hand off to the running backs to neutralize an aggressive pass rush. Quarterback Nick Foles' production will drop from his previous outing, but the ground attack should eclipse 100 yards. As the featured tailback, Ajayi will stuff his owners' fantasy football Christmas stockings with at least 60 yards and a score.

Sit 'Em: RB, Lamar Miller, Houston Texans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Running back Lamar Miller's RB2 days have come and gone long ago. He's much less effective with quarterback T.J. Yates at the helm. Aside from wideout DeAndre Hopkins, the Houston Texans offense doesn't pose a threat.

Alfred Blue ran the ball 12 times compared to Miller's nine rush attempts in a 45-7 blowout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15. Expect another lopsided defeat against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which cuts down on the number of carries for the Texans tailback.

Miller hasn't scored a touchdown in three games, and he's failed to eclipse 70 total yards in three of the last four contests. There are several flex options with more opportunities to contribute. Leave Houston's starting running back on your bench in Week 16.

Start 'Em: WR, Josh Gordon, Cleveland Brown at Chicago Bears

In case you haven't been watching NFL highlights or checking in on Browns players, wide receiver Josh Gordon still looks like a top-flight wide receiver after missing two-and-a-half seasons.

You won't hear a lot of positives from an 0-14 team, but fantasy owners should gush over Gordon's matchup against a Bears team that's looking toward the offseason.

It's the Browns' best chance at avoiding a winless campaign. In order to earn the victory, the offense must rely on its top playmaker in Gordon. Through three contests, he's been targeted 28 times and recorded 12 catches for 201 yards and a score.

There's a good chance that Gordon hauls in a touchdown during a relatively competitive game between two teams playing loose with less intensity on defense.