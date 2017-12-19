David Quessenberry Promoted to Texans Roster After Cancer Treatment

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Houston Texans promoted offensive tackle David Quessenberry to their active roster Tuesday.

Quessenberry, who has never suited up for a regular-season NFL game, was signed to the Texans practice squad Sept. 3, one day after he was cut when the team trimmed its roster to 53 players.

The 27-year-old was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2014, and he spent the 2015 and 2016 seasons on the Texans' non-football illness list.

Quessenberry's cancer was deemed to be in remission in February 2015, and he completed treatment in April 2017, per Daniel Rapaport of SI.com.

The San Jose State product competed for a roster spot in training camp, and he made his return to the field Aug. 9 when the Texans opened their preseason against the Carolina Panthers.

"To come from where he's come from, it's just incredible that he just played in an NFL football game," head coach Bill O'Brien said in August, according to ESPN.com's Sarah Barshop. "I'm telling you, you just think about that. All that he's been through. How special he is to this organization. To be able to go out there and play in an NFL game is a pretty big deal."

Now on the Texans' active roster, Quessenberry will look to play his first regular-season snaps as Houston closes out its regular season against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts.