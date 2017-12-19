AJ Lee's Autobiography Will Be Made into TV Show; CM Punk's Role Unclear

Tyler Conway
December 19, 2017

Crazy Is My Superpower, the best-selling book by former WWE star AJ Lee, is being made into a scripted television show.

Lee, whose real name is AJ Mendez, announced Tuesday she will serve as a writer and executive producer on the project. Production company EUE/Sokolow and producer Jeff Fisher are attached to the show, but no network affiliation has been announced.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to work with this team to turn Crazy Is My Super Power into a scripted show," said Mendez. "This is a story about the power of female strength and our incomparable ability to survive, persist and overcome. I knew that I would need partners that connected to that message, and Jeff and Sam's bold vision was a perfect fit. I can't wait to get started."

Mendez, 30, retired from WWE in 2015. She's widely viewed as one of the best women wrestlers of her generation, a precursor to the so-called Women's Revolution in WWE. 

Crazy Is My Superpower debuted on the New York Times' Best Seller list earlier this year. The book details Mendez's battles with mental illness and her abusive upbringing before delving into her rise to stardom in professional wrestling.

No development schedule was announced on the project. 

CM Punk, Mendez's husband, is not named in the release. It's unknown whether he will be involved in the project. The pair married in 2014 after meeting during their time in WWE.  

