NFL Pro Bowl 2018: AFC, NFC Rosters, Date, Schedule and Format

NFL Pro Bowl 2018: AFC, NFC Rosters, Date, Schedule and FormatDecember 20, 2017
The 2018 Pro Bowl rosters were announced Tuesday night, though history tells us the group of players who will actually make the trip to Orlando, Florida, will be far different.
The announced AFC roster is spearheaded by MVP front-runner Tom Brady, Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Antonio Brown and Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman and Defensive Player of the Year candidate Calais Campbell. Injured Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley and teammate Aaron Donald lead the NFC side.
Brady is now tied for second place in NFL history with 13 Pro Bowls. He is one away from tying Peyton Manning, Bruce Matthews, Tony Gonzalez and Merlin Olsen for the most in league history. Larry Fitzgerald and Drew Brees were each announced to their 11th Pro Bowls.
The Pittsburgh Steelers were a favorite of the fans, with Brown and Le'Veon Bell each finishing in the top five in votes. Bell led all players with 855,539 votes, and Brown was third in the fan voting.
Pittsburgh led all teams with eight Pro Bowl selections. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, tackle Alejandro Villanueva, guard David DeCastro, center Maurkice Pouncey, linebacker Ryan Shazier and kicker Chris Boswell joined Brown and Bell. Shazier will not play in the Pro Bowl as he's continuing to recover from a back injury.
"You've got to remember the same thing you do every time," Boswell said of his kicking strategy, per Teresa Varley of Steelers.com. "You can't put too much pressure on one kick, not enough on another kick. It's just kick by kick. You just move on with it."
The most notable aspect of the NFC's Pro Bowl team is the presence of two New Orleans Saints running backs. Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara became the first pair of running backs on the same team to earn Pro Bowl berths in 42 years, per ESPN Stats & Info and Elias Sports Bureau (via ESPN's Mike Triplett).
Kamara is one of four rookies to make the Pro Bowl squad, joining teammate Marshon Lattimore, Arizona Cardinals special teams selection Budda Baker and Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt.
The Saints and Eagles tied for the high in the NFC with six Pro Bowlers. Wentz, who was a co-favorite for MVP with Brady before he suffered a torn ACL, will need to be replaced.
Pro Bowl Info
Date: Jan. 28, 2018
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Network: ESPN/ABC
Format: AFC vs. NFC
Pro Bowl Rosters
NFC
Quarterback: Carson Wentz*, Eagles; Russell Wilson, Seahawks; Drew Brees, Saints
Running Back: Todd Gurley*, Rams; Alvin Kamara, Saints; Mark Ingram, Saints
Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk*, 49ers
Wide Receiver: Julio Jones*, Falcons; Adam Thielen*, Vikings; Michael Thomas, Saints; Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals
Tight End: Zach Ertz*, Eagles; Jimmy Graham, Seahawks
Offensive Tackle: Tyron Smith*, Cowboys; Trent Williams*, Redskins; Lane Johnson, Eagles
Offensive Guard: Zack Martin*, Cowboys; Brandon Brooks*, Eagles; Brandon Scherff, Washington
Center: Alex Mack*, Falcons; Travis Frederick, Cowboys
Defensive End: Everson Griffen*, Vikings; DeMarcus Lawrence*, Cowboys; Cameron Jordan, Saints
Interior Linemen: Fletcher Cox*, Eagles; Aaron Donald*, Rams; Gerald McCoy, Buccaneers
Outside Linebacker: Chandler Jones*, Cardinals; Ryan Kerrigan*, Redskins; Anthony Barr, Vikings
Inside Linebacker: Luke Kuechly*, Panthers; Bobby Wagner, Seahawks
Cornerback: Xavier Rhodes*, Vikings; Patrick Peterson*, Cardinals; Marshon Lattimore, Saints; Darius Slay, Lions
Free safety: Earl Thomas*, Seahawks
Strong Safety: Landon Collins*, Giants; Malcolm Jenkins, Eagles
Punter: Johnny Hekker*, Rams
Kicker: Greg Zuerlein*, Rams
Return Specialist: Pharoh Cooper*, Rams
Special Teamer: Budda Baker*, Cardinals
AFC
Quarterback: Tom Brady*, Patriots; Philip Rivers, Chargers; Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers
Running Back: Le'Veon Bell*, Steelers; Kareem Hunt, Chiefs; LeSean McCoy, Bills
Fullback: James Develin*, Patriots
Wide Receiver: Antonio Brown*, Steelers; DeAndre Hopkins*, Texans; A.J. Green, Bengals; Keenan Allen, Chargers
Tight End: Travis Kelce*, Chiefs; Rob Gronkowski, Patriots
Offensive Tackle: Alejandro Villanueva*, Steelers; Taylor Lewan*, Titans; Donald Penn, Raiders
Offensive Guard: Kelechi Osemele*, Raiders; David DeCastro*, Steelers; Richie Incognito, Bills
Center: Maurkice Pouncey*, Steelers; Rodney Hudson, Raiders
Defensive End: Joey Bosa*, Chargers; Calais Campbell*, Jaguars; Khalil Mack, Raiders
Interior Linemen: Geno Atkins*, Bengals; Jurrell Casey*, Titans; Malik Jackson, Jaguars
Outside Linebacker: Von Miller*, Broncos; Jadeveon Clowney*, Texans; Terrell Suggs, Ravens
Inside Linebacker: C.J. Mosley*, Ravens; Ryan Shazier, Steelers
Cornerback: A.J. Bouye*, Jaguars; Jalen Ramsey*, Jaguars; Aqib Talib, Broncos; Casey Hayward, Chargers
Free Safety: Eric Weddle*, Ravens
Strong Safety: Reshad Jones*, Dolphins; Micah Hyde, Bills
Punter: Brett Kern*, Titans
Kicker: Chris Boswell, Steelers
Return Specialist: Tyreek Hill*, Chiefs
Special Teamer: Matthew Slater, Patriots
*asterisk denotes starter.