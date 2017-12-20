NFL Pro Bowl 2018: AFC, NFC Rosters, Date, Schedule and Format

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The 2018 Pro Bowl rosters were announced Tuesday night, though history tells us the group of players who will actually make the trip to Orlando, Florida, will be far different.

The announced AFC roster is spearheaded by MVP front-runner Tom Brady, Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Antonio Brown and Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman and Defensive Player of the Year candidate Calais Campbell. Injured Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley and teammate Aaron Donald lead the NFC side.

Brady is now tied for second place in NFL history with 13 Pro Bowls. He is one away from tying Peyton Manning, Bruce Matthews, Tony Gonzalez and Merlin Olsen for the most in league history. Larry Fitzgerald and Drew Brees were each announced to their 11th Pro Bowls.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were a favorite of the fans, with Brown and Le'Veon Bell each finishing in the top five in votes. Bell led all players with 855,539 votes, and Brown was third in the fan voting.

Pittsburgh led all teams with eight Pro Bowl selections. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, tackle Alejandro Villanueva, guard David DeCastro, center Maurkice Pouncey, linebacker Ryan Shazier and kicker Chris Boswell joined Brown and Bell. Shazier will not play in the Pro Bowl as he's continuing to recover from a back injury.

"You've got to remember the same thing you do every time," Boswell said of his kicking strategy, per Teresa Varley of Steelers.com. "You can't put too much pressure on one kick, not enough on another kick. It's just kick by kick. You just move on with it."



The most notable aspect of the NFC's Pro Bowl team is the presence of two New Orleans Saints running backs. Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara became the first pair of running backs on the same team to earn Pro Bowl berths in 42 years, per ESPN Stats & Info and Elias Sports Bureau (via ESPN's Mike Triplett).

Kamara is one of four rookies to make the Pro Bowl squad, joining teammate Marshon Lattimore, Arizona Cardinals special teams selection Budda Baker and Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt.

The Saints and Eagles tied for the high in the NFC with six Pro Bowlers. Wentz, who was a co-favorite for MVP with Brady before he suffered a torn ACL, will need to be replaced.

Pro Bowl Info

Date: Jan. 28, 2018

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Network: ESPN/ABC

Format: AFC vs. NFC

Pro Bowl Rosters

NFC

Quarterback: Carson Wentz*, Eagles; Russell Wilson, Seahawks; Drew Brees, Saints

Running Back: Todd Gurley*, Rams; Alvin Kamara, Saints; Mark Ingram, Saints

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk*, 49ers

Wide Receiver: Julio Jones*, Falcons; Adam Thielen*, Vikings; Michael Thomas, Saints; Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals

Tight End: Zach Ertz*, Eagles; Jimmy Graham, Seahawks

Offensive Tackle: Tyron Smith*, Cowboys; Trent Williams*, Redskins; Lane Johnson, Eagles

Offensive Guard: Zack Martin*, Cowboys; Brandon Brooks*, Eagles; Brandon Scherff, Washington

Center: Alex Mack*, Falcons; Travis Frederick, Cowboys

Defensive End: Everson Griffen*, Vikings; DeMarcus Lawrence*, Cowboys; Cameron Jordan, Saints

Interior Linemen: Fletcher Cox*, Eagles; Aaron Donald*, Rams; Gerald McCoy, Buccaneers

Outside Linebacker: Chandler Jones*, Cardinals; Ryan Kerrigan*, Redskins; Anthony Barr, Vikings

Inside Linebacker: Luke Kuechly*, Panthers; Bobby Wagner, Seahawks

Cornerback: Xavier Rhodes*, Vikings; Patrick Peterson*, Cardinals; Marshon Lattimore, Saints; Darius Slay, Lions

Free safety: Earl Thomas*, Seahawks

Strong Safety: Landon Collins*, Giants; Malcolm Jenkins, Eagles

Punter: Johnny Hekker*, Rams

Kicker: Greg Zuerlein*, Rams

Return Specialist: Pharoh Cooper*, Rams

Special Teamer: Budda Baker*, Cardinals

AFC

Quarterback: Tom Brady*, Patriots; Philip Rivers, Chargers; Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers

Running Back: Le'Veon Bell*, Steelers; Kareem Hunt, Chiefs; LeSean McCoy, Bills

Fullback: James Develin*, Patriots

Wide Receiver: Antonio Brown*, Steelers; DeAndre Hopkins*, Texans; A.J. Green, Bengals; Keenan Allen, Chargers

Tight End: Travis Kelce*, Chiefs; Rob Gronkowski, Patriots

Offensive Tackle: Alejandro Villanueva*, Steelers; Taylor Lewan*, Titans; Donald Penn, Raiders

Offensive Guard: Kelechi Osemele*, Raiders; David DeCastro*, Steelers; Richie Incognito, Bills

Center: Maurkice Pouncey*, Steelers; Rodney Hudson, Raiders

Defensive End: Joey Bosa*, Chargers; Calais Campbell*, Jaguars; Khalil Mack, Raiders

Interior Linemen: Geno Atkins*, Bengals; Jurrell Casey*, Titans; Malik Jackson, Jaguars

Outside Linebacker: Von Miller*, Broncos; Jadeveon Clowney*, Texans; Terrell Suggs, Ravens

Inside Linebacker: C.J. Mosley*, Ravens; Ryan Shazier, Steelers

Cornerback: A.J. Bouye*, Jaguars; Jalen Ramsey*, Jaguars; Aqib Talib, Broncos; Casey Hayward, Chargers

Free Safety: Eric Weddle*, Ravens

Strong Safety: Reshad Jones*, Dolphins; Micah Hyde, Bills

Punter: Brett Kern*, Titans

Kicker: Chris Boswell, Steelers

Return Specialist: Tyreek Hill*, Chiefs

Special Teamer: Matthew Slater, Patriots

*asterisk denotes starter.