La Liga Table: Tuesday Results and Updated Standings

Levante were held to a 0-0 draw by Leganes at the Estadi Ciutat de Valencia in La Liga on Tuesday night, despite the visitors having a man sent off.

Leganes were reduced to 10 men after winger Nordin Amrabat received a second yellow card in a game littered with feisty challenges, but short on quality going forward.

The point has proved significant for Leganes, sending them above four teams and into the top 10. Meanwhile, Levante have at least extended the gap between themselves and the bottom three.

Here's what tonight's result means for the standings:

1. Barcelona: 42

2. Atletico Madrid: 36

3. Valencia: 34

4. Real Madrid: 31

5. Sevilla: 29

6. Villarreal: 24

7. Girona: 23

8. Leganes: 21

9. Real Betis: 21

10. Eibar: 21

11. Getafe: 20

12. Real Sociedad: 20

13. Celta Vigo: 18

14. Athletic Bilbao: 18

15. Levante: 17

16. Espanyol: 17

17. Deportivo La Coruna: 15

18. Alaves: 12

19. Malaga: 11

20. Las Palmas: 11

A scrappy affair saw five players booked in the opening 63 minutes, with Watford loanee Amrabat among those to receive a yellow card.

It was the visitors who showed the most quality going forward, with Nabil El Zhar going close on 65 minutes. Leganes were turning up the heat in the second half thanks to the growing influence of midfielder Gerard Gumbau.

However, that momentum stalled when Amrabat received a second yellow card with 22 minutes left. Manager Asier Garitano's side managed to hold on, despite forward Ivan Lopez Alvarez and midfield playmaker Jason Remeseiro going close for the hosts prior to stoppage time.

The well-earned point has sent Leganes to the heady heights of eighth, but things could change swiftly with Getafe and Real Sociedad in action on Wednesday.

As for Levante, the Valencia-based club will be happy to have created a six-point cushion ahead of the drop zone after earning promotion from the Segunda division last season.

Meanwhile, the rest of the attention in La Liga will build toward the meeting between Real Madrid and Barcelona on Saturday, the season's first Clasico. It's a chance for Barca to go 14 points clear of their great rivals.