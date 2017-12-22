He Gone: One Starter Every NFL Team Must Replace in 2018

0 of 32

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

NFL teams need to find suitable replacements when a player's best isn't good enough.

As the 2017 regular season wraps up, every front office knows it will need to upgrade at least one or two starters during the offseason.

Age, disappointing play, injury histories and pending free agency can all be factors. Multiple issues will affect some players, and they'll no longer serve as significant contributors or even be with their respective teams.

Some struggling starters are more prominent than others and must be immediately addressed, either on the first day of free agency or early in the draft. No roster is ever complete, and a grueling season only adds to a franchise's growing list of problems.

The holiday season is right around the corner, but these days aren't as enjoyable for those who are trying to retain their jobs. The following players are likely on their way out once the 2017 campaign comes a close.