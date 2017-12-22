He Gone: One Starter Every NFL Team Must Replace in 2018

He Gone: One Starter Every NFL Team Must Replace in 2018December 22, 2017
NFL teams need to find suitable replacements when a player's best isn't good enough.
As the 2017 regular season wraps up, every front office knows it will need to upgrade at least one or two starters during the offseason.
Age, disappointing play, injury histories and pending free agency can all be factors. Multiple issues will affect some players, and they'll no longer serve as significant contributors or even be with their respective teams.
Some struggling starters are more prominent than others and must be immediately addressed, either on the first day of free agency or early in the draft. No roster is ever complete, and a grueling season only adds to a franchise's growing list of problems.
The holiday season is right around the corner, but these days aren't as enjoyable for those who are trying to retain their jobs. The following players are likely on their way out once the 2017 campaign comes a close.
Arizona Cardinals: OT Jared Veldheer
The Arizona Cardinals have reached the point of diminishing return with Jared Veldheer, who signed a five-year, $35 million contract with the team in March 2014.
Veldheer manned Carson Palmer's blind side for three seasons before the coaching staff decided to move him to the strong side, which proved to be a disaster. He struggled with the transition and looked nothing like the player who once commanded a hefty payday.
Though D.J. Humphries suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 10, he appears to be Arizona's future at left tackle.
The 30-year-old Veldheer, who is also on injured reserve with an ankle injury, counts for $10.25 million against the salary cap in 2018, but the Cardinals can save $7 million by releasing him. An improvement at right tackle could cost them far less.
Atlanta Falcons: OG Wes Schweitzer
The Atlanta Falcons only had to replace one starter after last season's Super Bowl run. When right guard Chris Chester retired after 11 years in the league, the Falcons commenced a competition for that spot, which Wes Schweitzer won over Ben Garland.
"It was so close as we went through the whole thing," head coach Dan Quinn said, per ESPN.com's Vaughn McClure. "[Schweitzer] showed more consistency at times."
Schweitzer's consistency during preseason hasn't manifested during the regular season. He has been the weak link among an established front that includes Alex Mack, Ryan Schraeder and Jake Matthews.
The Falcons can't swap out Schweitzer with Garland for now, because Garland is already starting for an injured Andy Levitre. Next year should be different, though.
Baltimore Ravens: WR Jeremy Maclin
Heading into Week 16, the Baltimore Ravens rank 29th overall with 186.9 passing yards per game. The offense that led the NFL in pass attempts during the previous two seasons can't get off the ground, and the addition of Jeremy Maclin hasn't helped nearly enough.
Depending on what happens during the final two contests, the nine-year veteran could set new career lows in receptions, receiving yardage and yards per catch.
"It is what it is," Maclin said in mid-December, per the Baltimore Sun's Edward Lee. "I think at this point, the one thing you're worried about is just trying to help your team win games. I had some opportunities to make some plays in that last game and just came up short. So I think that's the thing I'm more worried about."
The Ravens' receiving corps lacks playmakers. Mike Wallace still serves as a vertical threat, but he's a free agent after the season. Breshad Perriman looks like a full-blown draft bust. Maclin, meanwhile, isn't living up to expectations. Baltimore should strongly consider releasing him to save $5 million against the salary cap and restart from scratch.
Buffalo Bills: QB Tyrod Taylor
The Buffalo Bills already made their intentions known regarding quarterback Tyrod Taylor. Head coach Sean McDermott temporarily benched Taylor, the team's best starting option, for rookie fifth-round pick Nathan Peterman.
Taylor doesn't fit typical standards because he's only 6'1" and sparks plays with his legs rather than standing in the pocket all day. That style of play doesn't align with NFL expectations, so he must not be good, right?
Despite the deck being stacked against him since he became a starter, Taylor has thrown 50 touchdowns compared to 16 interceptions and may guide Buffalo to the playoffs for the first time since the 1999 season.
Even so, the decision to bench Taylor for Peterman made it clear the former doesn't fit into the Bills' vision for the future. Instead of trying to make this work for another season, Buffalo can release Taylor, save $9.44 million and put the money toward another signal-caller.
Carolina Panthers: WR Damiere Byrd
Damiere Byrd's inclusion here may raise eyebrows after his breakout performance against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The third-year wide receiver caught three passes for 25 yards and a pair of touchdowns in only his second start.
"Byrd's been huge for us," tight end Greg Olsen said, per ESPN.com's David Newton. "He adds a good element for us with his speed. He’s a small kid, and he can do a lot of different things for us."
Therein lies the problem. The 5'9", 180-pound Byrd is a complementary piece due to his speed and size limitations. The Panthers lack a bookend for their emerging No. 1 target, Devin Funchess.
Before the Panthers traded Kelvin Benjamin to the Buffalo Bills in October, they once had a pair of twin towers in him and Funchess. A bigger target to effectively work outside the numbers would round out a passing attack of Funchess, Byrd, Olsen, Curtis Samuel and Christian McCaffrey.
Chicago Bears: WR Kevin White
Giving up on a high first-round pick is one of the hardest things to do in the NFL. Teams value them like Gollum with the one ring.
The Bears thus may be reluctant to move on from Kevin White, the seventh overall pick in 2015. However, his injury history is too much to overcome.
White has ended on injured reserve in each of his first three NFL seasons due to a stress fracture in his shin (2015), a fractured left fibula (2016) and a broken left shoulder blade (2017). His body appears incapable of enduring the rigors of professional football.
White's absence created an even bigger void among the league's worst wide receiver corps, especially with Cameron Meredith likewise sidelined for the year. However, the Bears can't bank on White, who has 21 receptions in three seasons, to become their No. 1 pass-catcher. Instead, they should undergo a massive overhaul to provide quarterback Mitchell Trubisky with far better receiving options.
Cincinnati Bengals: LB Vontaze Burfict
Burfict is a damn good football player. He's also a major distraction.
How the Cincinnati Bengals handle him moving forward will depend on whoever they hire as their new head coach.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, current head coach Marvin Lewis plans to step down after the season. Lewis, who has spent 15 seasons with the organization, will leave a major void in Cincinnati's locker room once he departs, as he created a culture that allowed players such as Burfict and Adam Jones to thrive.
A new coach may not be as lenient on Burfict.
Cincinnati signed the 27-year-old linebacker to a three-year, $32.534 million extension this past offseason. However, the Bengals can save $6.91 million in cap space by releasing the oft-maligned defender. By doing so, the incoming head coach would send a strong message to everyone else on the roster.
Cleveland Browns: QB DeShone Kizer
Everything in Cleveland revolves around the quarterback position.
The Browns selected DeShone Kizer with the 52nd pick of April's draft, and he has started 13 games so far. The NFL's youngest starting quarterback hasn't responded well, as evidenced by his league-worst 53.9 completion percentage, 19 interceptions and eight red-zone turnovers.
"Top-10 guys get [a] second year," Browns head coach Hue Jackson said Wednesday, per the Chronicle-Telegram's Scott Petrak. "Much more benefit of the doubt. Guys at No. 22 or No. 52 can be quickly discarded."
That wouldn't be fair to the 21-year-old Kizer, who has flashed some natural ability. But the team's best bet is to find a veteran quarterback, draft another and allow this year's second-round pick more time to develop without being forced into the starting lineup.
Dallas Cowboys: S Jeff Heath
Everyone roots for players like Jeff Heath. After all, he played at a small school, went undrafted and earned his way onto the Dallas Cowboys roster before becoming a full-time starter at safety.
"Jeff Heath has played unbelievable for us," linebacker Sean Lee said Wednesday, per the Dallas Morning News' Jon Machota. "It's time to recognize how well he's been playing."
Contrary to Lee's opinion, Heath has been mediocre since the Cowboys made him a starter. He's average in coverage, and he has been poor against the run at times. Yes, the 26-year-old defensive back provided an outstanding play against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday to secure a season-saving victory. However, one play can blind others to an individual's overall performance.
Players like Heath are valuable pieces for any roster, as they provide depth, perform on special teams and make a few plays from time to time. But they aren't difference-makers, which is why the Cowboys require an upgrade at safety.
Denver Broncos: QB Trevor Siemian
The Denver Broncos' current quarterback situation is a disaster, and there's no way they can enter the 2018 campaign with Trevor Siemian as their starter.
The third-year signal-caller valiantly fought an uphill battle during the last two seasons, only to see his 2017 come to an abrupt end due to a shoulder injury.
Siemian, a 2015 seventh-round pick, had to fill Peyton Manning's shoes and then deal with Denver using a first-round pick on Paxton Lynch and re-signing Manning's former backup, Brock Osweiler. Any time Siemian faltered, he had to look over his shoulder to see whether he was going to be replaced—which he was.
In his 25 appearances over the past two seasons, the 25-year-old completed 59.3 percent of his passes for 5,686 yards, 30 touchdowns and 24 interceptions. He isn't starting material, but he can be a solid backup for another team.
Detroit Lions: RB Ameer Abdullah
Four-plus years have elapsed since a Detroit Lions running back gained 100 yards on the ground in a game. Ameer Abdullah has started 22 times during that span.
The 2015 second-round pick isn't solely responsible for Detroit's drought, but he hasn't helped, either.
"I feel like there's a few games where we probably could have had Ameer, but we have multiple backs that run the ball," wide receiver Marvin Jones said earlier this year, per ESPN.com's Michael Rothstein. "So when you look at the whole body in terms of 100-yard rushing games, if you add each one's up in that particular game, then you get 100, you know what I'm saying."
Jones' reasoning points toward the actual problem. Abdullah and Theo Reddick aren't feature backs. They're complementary pieces, which is why the Lions lack the type of runner who can consistently provide a counterbalance to the passing attack.
Green Bay Packers: RB Ty Montgomery
Ty Montgomery headed into the 2017 season with high expectations. The wide receiver-turned-running back appeared to be acclimating well to his new role, perhaps setting the stage for a breakout campaign.
Montgomery started the Green Bay Packers' first five games, but injuries then ruined his season. Two rookies have since emerged in his stead, effectively Wally Pipp'ing him.
Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams have combined for 851 rushing yards. Jones is a home run threat every time he touches the ball, while Williams is a punishing downhill runner.
"We've been together since we started the combine to being together all the time," Williams said earlier in December, per Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site. "We have the same agent and everything. Roommates, when we first got here, too. It's nothing new to us."
The current arrangement may not be new for the first-year backs, but the situation will be different when they take over next season as Green Bay's top options on the ground.
Houston Texans: OT Breno Giacomini
Breno Giacomini is the NFL's worst offensive tackle.
The Houston Texans right tackle has surrendered 77 total pressures this season, per Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus.
Head coach Bill O'Brien couldn't move Giacomini out of the starting lineup due to multiple injuries, not to mention a massive trade that sent Duane Brown to the Seattle Seahawks. But the 32-year-old is a free agent after the season, which may signal the end of his professional career.
The Texans should take an aggressive approach during free agency to address both tackle spots since they already traded their 2018 first- and second-round picks.
Indianapolis Colts: RB Frank Gore
All good things must come to an end.
Frank Gore has done everything the San Francisco 49ers and Indianapolis Colts asked of him throughout his 13-year career. As a result, he has an outside shot to eclipse Curtis Martin for the fourth-most rushing yards in NFL history before the 2017 campaign concludes.
The next two games should also be his last with the Colts, though, as he's a free agent after the season.
Indianapolis desperately needs fresh legs and a new presence in the backfield to help Andrew Luck and/or Jacoby Brissett. Marlon Mack may take over the starting role, and the front office should try to acquire another option during the offseason.
"I think I'm showing people that if you love what you do, it shouldn't matter what age [you are]," Gore said in mid-December, per ESPN.com's Mike Wells. "As long as you train and love to compete, you can do whatever you want."
The Colts' 22nd-ranked ground game must improve, which means parting ways with Gore.
Jacksonville Jaguars: TE Marcedes Lewis
Antonio Gates and Jason Witten are the only tight ends to be with their respective teams longer than Marcedes Lewis. While those two are eventual Hall of Famers, Lewis has been a steady presence for the Jacksonville Jaguars since they selected him 28th overall in the 2006 draft.
Lewis is not the same type of offensive weapon as the previously mentioned greats. In fact, he has averaged only 20 receptions over the last five seasons. The 33-year-old tight end does lead the Jaguars with five touchdowns receptions, but three of those came against the Baltimore Ravens in London on Sept. 24.
Jacksonville has developed into one of the AFC's best teams. The franchise features an aggressive defense, physical running attack, multiple weapons at wide receiver and an improving Blake Bortles. Adding an athletic pass-catcher at tight end to replace Lewis, who can be released after this season at no cost, should be a priority to make the offense more dynamic.
Kansas City Chiefs: QB Alex Smith
If the Kansas City Chiefs move on from Alex Smith, it isn't an indictment of him. The 33-year-old quarterback can still play at a high level, but two factors are working against him.
First, the Chiefs are expected to be nearly $3 million over the projected 2018 salary cap, while Smith's current contract has a $20.6 million cap hit. Second, the organization made a bold move by trading up to the 10th overall pick in April's draft to select Texas Tech gunslinger Patrick Mahomes.
It doesn't take a psychic to see the franchise is approaching a crossroads at the game's most important position.
"He has a realistic approach," offensive coordinator Matt Nagy said about Smith earlier this year, per ESPN.com's Elizabeth Merrill. "Nothing's sugarcoated. He's real. He's very authentic."
Smith remains a viable starter, but he'll likely be forced out of Kanas City due to extenuating circumstances.
Los Angeles Chargers: DT Brandon Mebane
The Los Angeles Chargers are Charmin soft along their defensive interior. The Chargers rank 30th overall in run defense and surrender 128.3 yards per game on the ground.
Defensive tackle Brandon Mebane was supposed to help implement defensive coordinator Gus Bradley's scheme and improve the Chargers' defensive interior. The co-captain has helped the transition, but he hasn't been strong enough at the point of attack.
"My position in particular is just not a sexy position," he said in November, per ESPN.com's Eric D. Williams. "And I’m used to that. When I was like 25 or 26 I was like, 'Damn, can I get some love?' But I’m at the point right now where it is what it is, as long as we have success."
The Chargers aren't having success defending the run, and Mebane isn't the same disruptive presence he once was.
Los Angeles Rams: LB Connor Barwin
The Los Angeles Rams signed Connor Barwin to a one-year deal in free agency to achieve two goals, but they'll need neither service in 2018.
First, his familiarity with Wade Phillips' defensive scheme helped ease the team's transition under the new coaching staff.
"You look at a guy who's been brought in here his first year, being voted a captain by his teammates—that says a lot about the type of person he is, the way he goes about his business," head coach Sean McVay said, per ESPN.com's Alden Gonzalez.
Second, the team expected Barwin to secure an outside linebacker spot. The 31-year-old edge defender is fourth on the team with five sacks, but his run defense has been poor.
Considering his effectiveness in a part-time role, Matt Longacre should take over starting duties next season.
Miami Dolphins: QB Jay Cutler
Jay Cutler's professional football career is dying a slow death. At 6-8, the Dolphins are unlikely to make the playoffs after doing so last year.
Cutler flashed individually at times this year, but he hasn't provided a consistent presence behind center. That's all the Dolphins wanted from the 12-year veteran, but he failed to achieve the goal.
As a result, the Dolphins should hand the reins back to Ryan Tannehill and allow Cutler to walk. That would give the 34-year-old gunslinger a decision to make after he (temporarily) retired this past offseason.
"Early on in your career, you think you’re going to play forever," Cutler said Wednesday, per ESPN.com's James Walker. "So if you miss some here or there, you say, 'Next year, next year.' As you get older, you realize how quickly years start taking off and you have valuable and precious [time]."
Minnesota Vikings: DT Tom Johnson
Circumstances sometimes dictate what a player is or isn't. For instance, Tom Johnson became the Minnesota Vikings' starting 3-technique because Shariff Floyd continues to deal with nerve damage in his knee.
Johnson is a tremendous role player and veteran presence, but he isn't a full-time starter. The 33-year-old defensive tackle, who is a free agent after this season, is undersized (288 pounds) and is best utilized as an interior pass-rusher, not an every-down defender.
"Even though he's a smaller guy inside, his block awareness and contact balance has been a lot better," defensive coordinator George Edwards said, per the Star Tribune's Andrew Krammer. "I think he understands what is expected out of the 3-technique [defensive tackle] within our scheme."
An understanding of the scheme doesn't equate to excellence.
New England Patriots: CB Malcolm Butler
The New England Patriots aren't going to pay Malcolm Butler what he'll demand on the open market, and they've known it for months.
Instead, Bill Belichick and Co. signed Stephone Gilmore to a five-year, $65 million contract in March, and they considered trading Butler to the New Orleans Saints, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini. The Super Bowl XLIX hero will almost certainly demand a contract of equal or more value than Butler's, even though his play slightly dipped this season.
Butler is still recognized as one of the league's best cornerbacks, which makes his return to New England in 2018 unlikely.
"He's always doing those extra little things to make you uncomfortable—jamming you as hard as he possibly can at the line of scrimmage, or giving the ball an extra punch just when you think you got it secured," Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders wrote for The Players' Tribune. "He's a pit bull. He's tenacious. He never gives up."
New Orleans Saints: S Kenny Vaccaro
Kenny Vaccaro has experienced a strange year so far, to say the least. Early in the season, he was benched and quickly popped up in trade rumors, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Upon re-entering the starting lineup, he played well until he suffered groin and wrist injuries, per Rapoport.
The injuries are casting doubt upon his status for the coming weeks, but fortunately, the New Orleans Saints front office had the foresight to select a pair of safeties with second-round picks during the previous two drafts. Vonn Bell and Marcus Williams are the future in the Bayou.
Vaccaro, meanwhile, is a free agent after the season. Considering the team's recent investment in the safety position, his remaining time in New Orleans appears limited.
The 26-year-old defensive back's inconsistency has plagued the Saints defense for the last four seasons. Bell and Williams are better suited to take over full-time starting duties beyond 2017.
New York Giants: OT Ereck Flowers
Ereck Flowers has been every Giants fan's favorite whipping boy since he took over at left tackle in 2015. Including him among the starters leaguewide who need to be replaced isn't another opportunity to tear him down. Instead, it's facing the reality he isn't consistent enough to be a long-term blindside protector.
"That's the hardest part. It's the mental aspect of the game," teammate Justin Pugh said in mid-September, per ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan. "No fault to [the media], you have to write what you have to write, but when you guys beat him up and put it out there, that makes every single fan come right at him when not everyone knows what is really going on."
Yes, being a professional athlete is mentally taxing. But Flowers isn't the best athlete, and his technique still needs refinement. The 23-year-old blocker has played better this season, but it still isn't good enough.
Since the Giants are considering the possibility of moving on from quarterback Eli Manning, the organization should also consider upgrading the left tackle position and allowing Flowers to develop as a right tackle or guard.
New York Jets: QB Josh McCown
Josh McCown proved to be the perfect quarterback for the New York Jets this season. The 38-year-old signal-caller was never the team's long-term answer at the position, though.
The veteran completed a career-high 67.3 percent of his passes for 2,926 yards and 18 touchdowns before he suffered a broken left hand in mid-December that required surgery.
"It's been the best [year] because of the guys, not the numbers," McCown said after injuring his hand against the Denver Broncos, per ESPN.com's Rich Cimini. "It's been the best because of the group of men in that locker room. I'm just proud to be part of it."
McCown's greatest asset is his locker room presence. He's a team-first guy and is a consummate professional. He's also a free agent, and the Jets must look toward the future by acquiring a starting-caliber quarterback with long-term potential.
No, neither Bryce Petty nor Christian Hackenberg is the answer.
Oakland Raiders: S Reggie Nelson
An individual can be reliable for a long time, but every player's skills diminish as they grow older.
Reggie Nelson has been a two-time Pro Bowl performer and was one of the game's best free safeties. The 11-year veteran excelled because of his ability to cover ground sideline to sideline. But the 34-year-old's speed and range haven't been much of a factor this season.
Nelson, who is a free agent after the 2017 campaign, allowed a first down or touchdown on a whopping 43.75 percent of his targets through the first 13 weeks of the regular season, according to Austin Gayle of Pro Football Focus.
His poor play hasn't helped a Raiders defense that is allowing a 102.6 quarterback ranking, which ranks 31st overall. The entire unit is a mess, and defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. was fired a month ago. A roster overhaul is coming, which means aging veterans likely won't be around for long.
Philadelphia Eagles: OT Halapoulivaati Vaitai
To be fair, Halapoulivaati Vaitai is only starting because All-Pro left tackle Jason Peters suffered a season-ending right knee injury. At 35 years old, Peters isn't guaranteed to return next season after tearing both his ACL and MCL.
This could leave Vaitai as the Eagles' primary left tackle option for the 2018 campaign, which is an enormous red flag.
The second-year blocker surrendered a league-high 26 pressures over the last five weeks, per Bleeding Green's Brandon Lee Gowton. Vaitai ranks third-worst among offensive tackles in overall pressure rate as well, according to Gowton.
The 320-pound blocker lacks the requisite athleticism to play on the blind side, which means Lane Johnson could finally make the move from right to left tackle. Otherwise, the Eagles could use an early-round pick to add a potential franchise cornerstone.
Pittsburgh Steelers: WR Martavis Bryant
Earlier this season, Martavis Bryant made himself clear when it comes to his future with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The talented-yet-unreliable wide receiver said in October he wanted out of Pittsburgh if his role didn't change, per ESPN's Josina Anderson (via ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler).
Before making his intentions known, Bryant managed 18 receptions for 234 yards in seven games. His production hasn't significantly increased during the following six contests. Bryant has 23 catches for 244 since complaining.
Instead, Juju Smith-Schuster developed into the team's No. 2 wide receiver. The rookie has 468 receiving yards since Bryant aired his grievances.
The 26-year-old Bryant will be a sought-after free agent since he still presents enough potential to develop into an offense's No. 1 target. It won't happen in Pittsburgh, however, with Antonio Brown and Smith-Schuster receiving the bulk of Ben Roethlisberger's attention.
San Francisco 49ers: RB Carlos Hyde
Any time a new regime takes over a team, certain players are pushed out because they aren't ideal fits for incoming systems and philosophies. While Carlos Hyde isn't an ideal fit in Kyle Shanahan's zone-stretch run game, general manager John Lynch has been impressed by the free-agent-to-be.
"I think quickly he learned that this is a system that he could really thrive in," Lynch said in November, per ESPN.com's Nick Wagoner. "And he was pushed and he responded. He changed his body type. I think he's a really good fit for our scheme. He's a really good fit for any scheme. He's had a really good year and he goes into the offseason, I really admire some of the things he does."
Hyde has been better than expected with 796 rushing yards—which has him tied with Houston's Lamar Miller for 12th leaguewide—at 3.9 yards per carry.
However, the fourth-year veteran still struggles to hit the outside zone because he isn't an explosive runner. Since Hyde will be counted among the top available running backs, the 49ers would be wise to move on with speedier and cheaper options in Joe Williams and Matt Breida.
Seattle Seahawks: OT Germain Ifedi
The entire Seattle Seahawks offensive line requires a facelift. Let's focus on the biggest disappointment of the bunch.
Despite all of Seattle's issues along the offensive front, general manager John Schneider hasn't avoided the situation. He spent a first-round pick on Germain Ifedi during the 2016 draft, and the Texas A&M product hasn't transitioned well to right tackle.
"I would move him back to guard," Seahawks great Walter Jones said during an interview on the Dave Softy Mahler Show on Tuesday.
Ifedi still has two years remaining on his rookie contract, and the Seahawks still have a decision to make on his fifth-year option. Shifting him to guard will open a major hole at right tackle, but it's the right move.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: DE Robert Ayers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are awful at applying pressure on opposing quarterbacks. The defense ranks dead last with only 18 sacks, which is four fewer than any other squad.
Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy remains a constant disruptive presence along the interior, but the team lacks a true edge-rusher. Robert Ayers was supposed to complement McCoy at defensive end after signing a three-year, $19.5 million contract in March 2016, but that hasn't quite come to fruition.
After managing 6.5 sacks in his first season with Tampa Bay, the 32-year-old's production dropped off this year. Through 12 games, he has only two sacks.
The Buccaneers need to become far more explosive and athletic off the edge. They can start by releasing Ayers and saving $6 million toward the 2018 salary cap.
Tennessee Titans: RB DeMarco Murray
Move over, DeMarco Murray, because it's Derrick Henry's time to shine.
The 29-year-old runner has been a tremendous asset, with 5,566 rushing yards since the start of the 2013 campaign. He hasn't been as effective in 2017, however, with only 611 yards on an average of 3.6 yards per carry.
Henry, meanwhile, has 668 rushing yards at 4.8 yards per carry. Yet, Murray leads the way with 169 carries to Henry's 140.
"It's worked out just fine. I think we have two starters," head coach Mike Mularkey said earlier this season about the team's co-starters at running back, per ESPN.com's Cameron Wolfe. "If somebody wants to line up on the first play of the game to justify this guy as a starter, that's not something we're worried about. They're both really good at what they do."
Right now, Henry is better than Murray, and he deserves more opportunities in 2018.
Washington Redskins: WR Terrelle Pryor
Terrelle Pryor's season unceremoniously ended with late-November ankle surgery, which likely completed his time with the Washington Redskins after he played on a one-year, $6 million deal.
"It's probably not going to work out with the plan as of right now," Pryor said in November about signing a longer deal in Washington, per ESPN.com's John Keim. "That plan isn't working. I'll come and compete, man, and whatever next year brings me, it brings me. As of right now, it hasn't been working, fitting. It is what it is."
The quarterback-turned-wide receiver never looked comfortable in Washington as he grabbed 20 receptions for 240 yards in nine games. Instead, he split time with 2016 first-round pick Josh Doctson, who steadily became a bigger part of the offense each week.
Pryor suffered a significant fall from grace after being one of the league's top free-agent wide receivers this past offseason. He'll need to re-establish himself next season with another squad.
All stats via Pro Football Reference or NFL.com unless otherwise noted. Contract numbers courtesy of Spotrac.