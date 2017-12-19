Danny Welbeck Leads Arsenal Past West Ham United into Carabao Cup Semi-Final

Danny Welbeck Leads Arsenal Past West Ham United into Carabao Cup Semi-FinalDecember 19, 2017
Arsenal and West Ham United served up a drab affair during Tuesday's 2017 Carabao Cup action, but a single goal from Danny Welbeck won the Gunners a spot in the semi-finals.
The striker scored shortly before half-time, and West Ham never came close to an equaliser in the 1-0 Arsenal win.
Here's a look at the team sheet, via James Olley of the London Evening Standard:
James Olley
teamsheet:
Arsenal's rotated squad took control early, and Welbeck threatened with a weak header after a good cross from Mathieu Debuchy.
The Gunners were comfortable in possession, but it became clear early their fringe players and backups were lacking a rhythm, and their passing was sloppy. Chances were rare, and when Welbeck did make a run into the box, Joe Hart easily intercepted his pass.
James Benge of the Evening Standard was not impressed:
James Benge
West Ham vs Arsenal December 13: This is the worst West Ham vs Arsenal game ever Arsenal vs West Ham December 19: Hold my beer2017-12-19 20:01:30
Angelo Ogbonna did well to get in front of Olivier Giroud on a cross from Theo Walcott, who was Arsenal's most dynamic attacking force in the first 30 minutes.
Both teams had minor looks late in the half, with Ogbonna scuffing a header and Sead Kolasinac cutting inside but aiming his shot wide.
Walcott should have opened the scoring after 39 minutes, but the speedster somehow failed to hit the target with a wide-open header after a cross from Kolasinac. Three minutes later, Welbeck finally broke the deadlock, firing home after Debuchy nodded the ball across the face of goal.
Per Telegraph Football, it wasn't pretty:
Telegraph Football
GOAL! Danny Welbeck puts Arsenal ahead with a scrappy finish from one yard out #ARSWHU https://t.co/az8kyIU4hi https://t.co/QSmxEE5RO02017-12-19 20:27:48
Joseph Willock could have doubled the advantage but blasted a shot over the crossbar before the official called a halt to the half.
Per Arsenal's official Twitter account, an unusual substitution took place at half-time:
Arsenal FC
We're back underway here - and there's been a change at the break... but not one you'd expect Fourth official Chris Kavanagh is now running the line in place of Stuart Burt
The Gunners were happy to control the pace in the second half, and as the visitors were unable to create much, went looking for a second goal to kill the tie.
Giroud had a hopeful header blocked, while on the other side of the pitch, Aaron Cresswell wasted a free-kick from a great position, curling a shot wide.
West Ham introduced Andy Carroll to try to turn the tide, and the striker clashed with Francis Coquelin soon after, leaving the latter in pain, per the Mirror's John Cross:
John Cross
Carroll's first act within 30 seconds: fouls Coquelin2017-12-19 21:11:06
Joe Hart brought down Welbeck just outside the box, running into a yellow card and giving away a free-kick from a tricky position. Mohamed Elneny couldn't get the ball through the wall, however.
Carroll just failed to reach a tantalising cross, and Elneny ran out of time after a great run and pass from Willock.
While West Ham needed a goal, the team barely tried to push forward in the final stages. It was a disappointing and uninspired effort from the visitors, while Arsenal lost little energy in their final match ahead of the Premier League outing against Liverpool.