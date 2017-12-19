Stevan Ridley Signs Contract with Steelers; James Conner to IR with Knee Injury

Stevan Ridley Signs Contract with Steelers; James Conner to IR with Knee InjuryDecember 19, 2017
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
The Pittsburgh Steelers signed veteran running back Stevan Ridley on Tuesday and placed James Conner on injured reserve.
Ridley, 28, last played for the Minnesota Vikings in October. He was also on the Denver Broncos during training camp and the preseason before a September release.
Conner, 22, will undergo surgery on a knee injury suffered in Sunday's loss to the New England Patriots.
