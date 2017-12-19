Stevan Ridley Signs Contract with Steelers; James Conner to IR with Knee Injury

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 19, 2017

SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 19: Stevan Ridley #4 of the Denver Broncos runs on to the field for their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on August 19, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed veteran running back Stevan Ridley on Tuesday and placed James Conner on injured reserve.

Ridley, 28, last played for the Minnesota Vikings in October. He was also on the Denver Broncos during training camp and the preseason before a September release.  

Conner, 22, will undergo surgery on a knee injury suffered in Sunday's loss to the New England Patriots.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

