Brook Lopez Ankle Injury Diagnosed as Sprain; Will Be Re-Evaluated in 3 Weeks

Los Angeles Lakers center Brook Lopez was diagnosed with a sprained ankle Tuesday and will be re-evaluated in three weeks, according to Chris Mannix of Yahoo Sports.

Lopez left during the first half of L.A.'s 116-114 overtime loss to the Golden State Warriors on Monday.

Per ESPN.com's Ohm Youngmisuk, X-rays on Lopez's ankle were negative, but he was seen leaving Staples Center with the help of a walking boot and crutches.

The Lakers announced Tuesday that X-rays confirmed a moderate ankle sprain with no structural damage.

In the midst of his first season with the Lakers, Lopez is putting up career-worst numbers. The 2008 first-round pick out of Stanford is averaging just 12.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game in 28 contests.

The Lakers acquired Lopez in an offseason trade with the Brooklyn Nets along with a first-round pick that turned out to be Kyle Kuzma in exchange for guard D'Angelo Russell and center Timofey Mozgov.

Last season was one of Lopez's best, as he averaged 20.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 blocks per game. He also made 134 three-point field goals after making only three over the first eight seasons of his NBA career.

The 10-18 Lakers are 11th in the Western Conference and trail the Oklahoma City Thunder by four games for the conference's final playoff spot.

With Lopez on the shelf, Andrew Bogut and Ivica Zubac may get more looks at center, or head coach Luke Walton could play more small ball more often with forwards Kuzma and Julius Randle on the court together more often.