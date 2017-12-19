Mike Tomlin Expects NFL's Catch Rule to Be 'Revisited' in Offseason

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

After a controversial 27-24 loss against the New England Patriots Sunday, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin thinks the NFL's catch rules need to be discussed again this offseason.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Tomlin said Tuesday that the current rule is something that should be looked into.

"I think that we all can acknowledge that all of this needs to be revisited," Tomlin said. "It's not just this play ... As a member of the committee, I acknowledge we have our work cut out for us this offseason regarding a number of those things."

The Steelers appeared to take a 30-27 lead over the Patriots with 28 seconds remaining on Jesse James' 10-yard touchdown reception.

Referees reviewed the play and determined James didn't maintain possession throughout the process as he crossed the plane of the end zone, ruling it an incomplete pass.

"If you’re going to the ground you have to hold onto the ball when the ball hits the ground," Fox Sports officiating expert Mike Pereira explained. "Going to the ground trumps lunging/reaching to try and get extra yards or score a TD. You do that at your own risk."

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was picked off by Patriots safety Duron Harmon two plays later to preserve New England's victory.

With both teams now 11-3 heading into Week 16, the Patriots' win gave them the tiebreaker advantage over the Steelers for home-field advantage in the AFC playoffs.