PDC World Darts Championship 2018: Tuesday Scores, Results and Updated Schedule

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Raymond van Barneveld and John Henderson won to advance in the 2018 PDC World Darts Championship, but Adrian Lewis suffered a shock exit in the first round at London's Alexandra Palace on Tuesday.

Two-time world champion Lewis was beaten by Kevin Munch—who played twice on the night—despite going a set in front.

Van Barneveld saw off Richard North to advance, while Henderson will now meet Daryl Gurney in Round Two after beating Marko Kantele.

Here are the full scores from Tuesday's matches:

Aleksandr Oreshkin 0-2 Kevin Munch (preliminary)

0-2 (preliminary) John Henderson 3-0 Marko Kantele

Raymond van Barneveld 3-0 Richard North

3-0 Richard North Adrian Lewis 1-3 Kevin Munch

Here are Wednesday's matches, starting from 7 p.m. GMT:

Xiao Chen Zong v Bernie Smith (preliminary)

Chen v Bernie Smith (preliminary) Michael Smith v Steve Lennon

Simon Whitlock v Martin Schindler

v Martin Schindler Justin Pipe v Xiao Chen Zong /Bernie Smith

The full schedule is available, per Sky Sports.

Recap

The night began with Munch comfortably winning his preliminary round match against Aleksandr Oreshkin. A meeting with Jackpot to cap the evening was the German's dubious reward.

Before then, Henderson took out tops to quickly move into a one-leg lead against Pantele. The Highlander then broke throw to pad his lead.

Both players traded maximums in the next leg, with Kantele ultimately cutting the gap. They needed a decider after Kantele completed a 62 checkout.

It was the cue for Henderson to turn on the style and take out 160 to claim the set.

Another break put Henderson up early in the second before he found bull to wrap a 121 checkout and take the set. A 3-1 win in the third saw Henderson ease his way into the next round.

The Highlander vowed to improve on his scrappy performance, per Live Darts:

Barney was up next and he didn't waste time building a two-leg lead, before claiming the set when he took out 81. RVB needed a 71 checkout to make it 1-1 in the second, as North showed some fight.

Van Barneveld's experience showed, though, as he forced a crucial break of throw in the next leg. Live Darts detailed how success on the doubles was making the difference for the Dutchman:

Tops gave Barney the second set and put North on the brink. The latter's elimination was confirmed, but only after Van Barneveld survived a decider in the third set.

Sky Sports Darts detailed Barney's solid scoring average:

Lewis was left to close out the night against a determined Munch. It took a 121 checkout for Jackpot to open a 2-1 lead in the opening set, a set he soon clinched by pinning double-18.

Jackpot landed a double-six to get going in the second, then tops won another leg. Munch roared back, though, completing a 58 checkout to even the set before winning it on a decider to leave Lewis stunned.

Lewis was in even greater shock when Munch took the next set without reply. Jackpot managed to force a decider in the fourth, but Munch wired double-eight to send him out.

Live Darts posted the German's spectacular scoring:

Munch stunned the Ally Pally crowd, but Lewis now joins James Wade and Dave Chisnall as high-profile players who have been eliminated early.