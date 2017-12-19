Damian Lillard Had Anti-Gay Slurs Directed at Him Before Confrontation on Video

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 19, 2017

Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard (0) brings the ball up the court against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard had anti-gay slurs directed at him by fans following Monday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves

Per ESPN.com's Chris Haynes, Lillard was walking to the team bus when fans outside of the Target Center began shouting the slurs at him. 

A fan captured video of Lillard demanding to know "who said it?"

"I don't bother nobody," Lillard told Haynes about the incident. "They were straight disrespectful."

Haynes noted that no action was taken against the fans after a woman pointed out one of the individuals who directed a slur at Lillard then apologized. 

When asked by a fan on Twitter what was said, Lillard responded by tweeting that the individuals were "lookin for attention."

The Timberwolves defeated the Blazers, 108-107. Lillard finished with 17 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds in 37 minutes. 

