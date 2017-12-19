WWE Clash of Champions 2017: Biggest Missed Opportunities with Show's Booking

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Clash of Champions may have been a pay-per-view that exceeded expectations and delivered three hours of quality entertainment Sunday night, but it was not without missed opportunities on the booking front.

A Superstar once trusted with guiding the SmackDown ship, its champion and face of global expansion, was done a great disservice and may have had his future near the top of the card extinguished for good.

Then there was a former Olympian who delivered a superb performance but was beaten and had any shred of credibility with fans erased for reasons that still do not make sense.

A rivalry months in the making was relegated to the Kickoff Show, and arguably the hottest act on all of SmackDown missed out on championship gold to round out the booking missteps from the final pay-per-view extravaganza of 2017.