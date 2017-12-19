Report: Jeff Fisher Wants NFL Return; 'Could Be Eyeing' Browns, Colts, Bears

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 19, 2017

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 11: Head coach Jeff Fisher of the Los Angeles Rams looks on against the Atlanta Falcons in the first half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 11, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)
Jeff Gross/Getty Images

One year after being fired by the Los Angeles Rams, Jeff Fisher is reportedly looking to make a comeback to the NFL in 2018.

Per Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7, Fisher could have an eye on potential coaching openings with the Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears if he returns to the league.   

Fisher spent five seasons with the Rams from 2012-16 and compiled a record of 31-45-1. He signed a two-year extension with the team during the 2016 season before being fired on Dec. 12 of that year.

In 22 seasons as head coach with the Rams, Houston Oilers and Tennessee Titans, Fisher has a 173-165-1 career record. His best success came with the Titans, who made six playoff appearances and won the AFC championship in 1999.

The Browns, Colts and Bears haven't made coaching decisions for next season with two weeks still remaining in the 2017 season. Those three teams are in last place in their respective divisions.

The Bears have the best record at 4-10, followed by the Colts at 3-11. The Browns are two losses away from becoming the second team in NFL history to finish a regular season 0-16.

