Camping World Bowl Odds: Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma State Betting Pick, Analysis

The Oklahoma State Cowboys, averaging 46 points per game, played nine over results this season on the totals. The Virginia Tech Hokies, allowing less than 14 points per game, played seven under results. In a "something's gotta give" matchup, Oklahoma State battles Virginia Tech in the Camping World Bowl on Thursday, December 28 in Orlando.

College football point spread: The Cowboys opened as 6.5-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 38.7-35.0 Cowboys (College football picks on every game)

Why the Virginia Tech Hokies can cover the spread

The Hokies started 7-1 this season, the only loss in that span coming against College Football Playoff qualifier Clemson. Virginia Tech then suffered back-to-back defeats at Miami and at Georgia Tech to fall out of contention in the ACC, but finished with consecutive victories over Pitt and Virginia to push its season wins over/under of nine.

The Hokies also extended their bowl streak to 25 straight seasons, second only to Florida State's 36.

In that 10-0 season finale Virginia Tech outgained the Cavaliers 345-191, won the ground battle 202-5, held the ball for over 37 minutes and covered as seven-point favorites. Thanks mainly to the 12th-ranked defense in the country, the Hokies outgained eight of their last 10 opponents.

Finally, Virginia Tech is 3-0 in its last three bowls, and coach Justin Fuente is 2-0 in two career bowl games.

Why the Oklahoma State Cowboys can cover the spread

The Cowboys also started 7-1 this season, with wins over four bowl-bound teams, the only loss coming against TCU. Oklahoma State then dropped two of three games to CFP-bound Oklahoma and Kansas State but finished with a 58-17 drubbing of Kansas. So the Cowboys also pushed their season total of nine victories, on their way toward their 12th straight bowl.

OSU outgained the Jayhawks in that season finale 661-241. Thanks mainly to the second-ranked offense in the land, the Cowboys outgained every opponent this season except one, the Sooners.

Finally, Oklahoma State is 7-4 both SU and ATS in bowl games under coach Mike Gundy.

Smart pick

Great offenses get most of the attention, but it's difficult to win games and especially cover spreads giving up 400 yards and 30 points each time out. That OSU offense can be a handful, but if Virginia Tech can move the chains, run some clock and keep the ball from the Cowboys, it could pull off the upset here.

College football betting trends

The total has gone under in six of Oklahoma State's last eight games in December.

Oklahoma State is 1-3 ATS in its last four games after a win.

Virginia Tech is 10-3 SU in its last 13 games.

Virginia Tech is 10-3 SU in its last 13 games.