Fantasy Football Week 16: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big Board

Better Than Usual

Dion Lewis, NE (vs. BUF)

In Week 13, Lewis had one of his best efforts of the season with 92 yards on 15 carries against the Buffalo Bills. Three weeks later, he faces the Bills again, but this time in New England. Unlike their first meeting, this game won't feature Rex Burkhead thanks to a knee injury suffered in Week 15.

Much like Lewis, Burkhead also had strong performance when the Patriots last met the Bills. In that game, he carried 12 times for 78 yards and a pair of TDs in addition to three receptions for 25 yards on four targets.

While James White's targets might increase, Lewis could see an uptick in carries with Burkhead unavailable for Week 16. Over the last month, the Bills have been an average matchup for fantasy RBs, but they've been the easiest matchup for RBs on the season.

Even if Mike Gillislee is active for the first time in seven games, Lewis has a great chance to play a huge role in a prime matchup. He's coming off 13 carries, 67 yards and a TD in a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers just a week ago.

Concerns



DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry, TEN (vs. LAR)

The nightmare known as the Tennessee Titans backfield was covered in depth in this week's B.S. Meter, but you might see a decent matchup with the Los Angeles Rams on deck for this week and talk yourself into this backfield. Stop before you fake yourself out during the championship week of fantasy football.

Over the last four weeks, neither Murray nor Henry is averaging 10 fantasy points per game. Plus, neither player ranks as a top-30 back over that span. Murray hasn't run for more than 66 rushing yards in any game since Week 3.

Henry has been the better back, but he has just 15 carries for 39 yards and a TD in the last two weeks. The Titans don't have a clue how to get the most out of these two, so even though the Rams might be vulnerable against the run, chances are the Titans will fail to exploit it.

Avoid

Ameer Abdullah, DET (at CIN)

If you were wondering if two weeks off would recharge Abdullah and propel him right back into the lead role for the Detroit Lions backfield, the answer is a resounding no. Abdullah carried just one time for eight yards and hauled in three of four targets for 13 yards, playing just 13 percent of the snaps.

Even though the Cincinnati Bengals are one of the worst fantasy defenses against RBs in the last four weeks, look for a mix of Theo Riddick and Tion Green to handle the majority of the touches for Detroit's RBs. Abdullah has no value.

Sleeper

James White, NE (vs. BUF)

For the most part, the New England Patriots have gone with a two-headed backfield of Dion Lewis and Rex Burkhead in the second half of the season. With Lewis handling the majority of the carries, Burkhead racked up 29 targets, 26 receptions for 205 yards and two receiving TDs in the last eight games. He also had 59 carries for 246 yards and five TDs. During the same span, White had just 20 carries for 72 yards and 23 receptions for 177 yards and three TDs.

A combination of Lewis and Mike Gillislee will likely handle Burkhead's share of the carries, so look for White to pick up a larger target share with Burkhead out this week. He's a solid RB3/flex in PPR formats with a nice matchup against the Bills.