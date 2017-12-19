Antonio Brown Out vs. Texans with Calf Injury Diagnosed as Significant Contusion

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 19, 2017

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) after he was injured after trying to make a catch against the New England Patriots, in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has been diagnosed with a significant contusion to his calf.

Per NFL.com's Aditi Kinkhabwala, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announced Brown's injury Tuesday and said the star wideout would not play in Week 16 against the Houston Texans

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

