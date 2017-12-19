Houston Rockets Win in Never-Before-Seen Fashion Monday Night

Bleacher Report MilestonesB/R StaffDecember 19, 2017

HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 15: Chris Paul #3 of the Houston Rockets taoks with James Harden #13 as they go to a time out against the San Antonio Spurs at Toyota Center on December 15, 2017 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
Bob Levey/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets were trailing the Utah Jazz 84-79 after three quarters Monday night. Despite the deficit, the Rockets went on to win by a score of 120-99, outscoring the Jazz 41-15 in the final quarter of the contest. Their 21-point margin of victory was the largest of any team in the shot-clock era that entered the fourth quarter down by at least five points, per ESPN Stats & Info (h/t Elias Sports Bureau).

Monday's game marked the Rockets' 14th straight victory, the longest active streak in the NBA. In no surprise, star guard James Harden has led the charge during their recent stretch of dominance. Over the last 14 games, Harden has averaged 31.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 7.7 assists, and 2.0 steals per contest. He's also shot 45.7 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from beyond the arc. 

While much of the team's recent success is credited to Harden, offseason acquisition Chris Paul's impact has been massive when healthy. Paul missed 14 games early in the season with a knee injury, but the Rockets are unbeaten over the 15 games in which he's appeared. Paul has been his usual efficient self when on the floor, posting 17.7 points and 9.3 assists over 31.5 minutes per game. 

The team's combined efforts have given Houston the league's second-highest scoring offense, averaging 115.3 points per game to trail only the Golden State Warriors (116.8 points per game).

With a gleaming 25-4 record, the Rockets currently sit atop the Western Conference standings. Harden and company will look to pick up their 15th straight win and potentially extend their lead in the West on Wednesday when they host the Los Angeles Lakers.

