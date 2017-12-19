Barcelona Transfer News: Latest on Javier Mascherano's January Exit Rumours

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Javier Mascherano's move from Barcelona to Hebei China Fortune FC has reportedly been put on hold until the Catalans can find a replacement, according to the latest rumours.

Speculation regarding the veteran's future has swirled for weeks, and on Monday, it was said that a deal had been completed with the Chinese Super League side:

But it now seems those reports have been premature.

According to ESPN (h/t EFE, via Marca's Padraig Whelan), the two clubs have agreed to a valuation of €10 million, and Barcelona have told the 33-year-old he will be allowed to leave in January.

But club sources have said they will not let the move go through until a replacement has been found. Yerry Mina remains the favourite to sign for the Catalans, but that deal has been agreed for the summer, not January.

Per the report, the Blaugrana could attempt to sign the Colombian sooner, or they could chase a short-term loan deal for another player.

Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

Mascherano has been with the La Liga giants since 2010 and was an automatic starter for much of that period, but he hasn't featured much this season, only making five starts in La Liga so far.

The duo of Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti have been the preferred starters for the club, but the latter is injured, highlighting Barcelona's need for additional options.

Star midfielder Andres Iniesta previously told reporters he wants the Argentinian to stay, per Marca's Xavi Hernandez (adapted by Chris Winterburn): "I would like Javier to stay here. He's a very important figure in the group. We'll see what happens, both sides are working on an outcome that won't hurt the club."

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Mascherano has made it clear he wants to play regularly, however, telling TyC Sports (h/t Calciomercato.com's Nima Tavallaey Roodsari) the Catalans no longer need him.

With the 2018 FIFA World Cup fast approaching, the former Liverpool man needs to earn his ticket to Russia. Competition to make the Argentinian squad is expected to be fierce, even if centre-back isn't the team's deepest position.

Selling veteran, experienced contributors is always a risk, and in the case of Mascherano, his versatility makes him a great option off the bench. He mostly played as a central midfielder before moving to Spain, so he can fill in at multiple positions.

He's been a loyal contributor for years, and if he wants to chase regular minutes elsewhere, the club likely won't block his path. But with few healthy centre-backs available, it's key Barcelona address their needs first, before cashing in.