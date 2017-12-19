WWE Rumors: Ricochet to Start with Company in January

PHILIPPE HUGUEN/Getty Images

Top independent wrestling star Ricochet is reportedly expected to start with WWE in January, according to WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton.

There has reportedly been buzz regarding Ricochet around the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, and while the expectation is that the wrestler will join the company next month, it is unclear when he will debut on NXT programming.

The 29-year-old Ricochet is considering one of the best all-around performers not signed to WWE and is perhaps the top high-flyer in all of wrestling.

Ricochet has worked for several well-known companies outside WWE, including New Japan Pro Wrestling, Lucha Underground and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla.

In NJPW, he is a three-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team champion and a three-time Never Openweight Six-Man Tag Team champion. He also won the 2014 Best of Super Juniors tournament, which features many of the world's top cruiserweight competitors.

Working under a mask as Prince Puma, Ricochet was Lucha Underground's top star during its first three seasons and the only two-time Lucha Underground champion.

On the Season 3 finale known as Ultima Lucha Tres, Puma lost to Pentagon Dark, resulting in banishment from the temple.

That essentially signaled that Ricochet had become a free agent and was available to sign with any company.

If Ricochet starts with WWE in January as rumored, a potential debut date could be Jan. 27 at NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia on the night before the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

