Loudoun County Sheriff's Office Tells TMZ Su'a Cravens Wasn't Racially Profiled

Manuel Balce Ceneta/Associated Press

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said a November traffic stop involving Washington Redskins defensive back Su'a Cravens was "not a case of racial profiling" after the NFL player threatened to file a lawsuit.

On Monday, TMZ Sports passed along comments from Cravens, who said he was stopped because "I'm black. I've got tattoos on my neck. I'm out here in a nice car." The Virginia-based Sheriff's Office released a statement, also to TMZ Sports, denying that was the case.

"A deputy's LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) received a reading on a vehicle that was traveling over the posted speed limit of 25 mph in a school zone," the LCSO said. "The deputy initiated a traffic stop and the driver pulled over into a shopping center."

The Sheriff's Office noted Cravens, who said the officers found nothing illegal in his car despite saying he "smelled like weed" during the traffic stop, received tickets for speeding and illegal tint following the stop and has a January court date.

Cravens considered retirement before the start of the 2017 campaign. Adam Schefter and John Keim of ESPN.com reported in September that Washington officials were able to change his mind, though he was placed on the exempt/left squad list with no definitive timetable for his return.

Last week, the safety's agent told Pro Football Talk‏ his client received medical clearance to play after suffering from post-concussion syndrome.