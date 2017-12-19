Stat Change Costs Clint Capela 1st 20-Point, 20-Rebound Game of Career

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

Houston Rockets starting center Clint Capela was initially credited with 24 points and 20 rebounds during Monday's 120-99 victory over the Utah Jazz. The performance marked Capela's first 20-20 game of his career, per the Elias Sports Bureau (via ESPN.com).

Unfortunately, a stat change cost him the well-rounded line. One of the rebounds was incorrectly credited to him and instead went to Chris Paul, per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle. While it was a negative turn of fortune for Capela, the updated stat did give Paul a triple-double Monday.

This season marks Capela's fourth year in the league. He was drafted by the Rockets with the 25th overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft and came off the bench for 54 of his first 89 appearances.

Capela was given the starting center job outright last season and performed well in the role. Despite seeing just 23.9 minutes per game, he averaged 12.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.2 blocks while shooting 64.3 percent from the field. He carried that effort into the postseason, averaging 10.5 points. 8.7 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game in the team's 11 playoff contests.

Though he's still garnering just 25.5 minutes per game this season, Capela has exceeded expectations. Through 29 games, the big man is average averaging 14.0 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks and making an NBA-high 64.9 percent of his looks from the field. The center's rebounding and shot-blocking averages both rank sixth in the league. Per 36 minutes, his numbers translate to a stunning 19.8 points, 16.0 rebounds and 2.6 blocks.

Capela's output has assisted the Rockets to the league's best mark at 25-4 following Monday's action and a 14-game winning streak. The team will return to the floor Wednesday against the Los Angeles Lakers with a chance to extend it to 15.