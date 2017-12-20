NFL Playoffs 2017-18: Bracket Predictions, Week 16 AFC, NFC Super Bowl Odds

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The New England Patriots were in danger of falling to the No. 3 spot in the AFC playoff structure with just seconds to go Sunday night.

However, when Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jesse James' apparent touchdown reception was ruled an incomplete pass, the Patriots took advantage and held on for a 27-24 victory.

The Pats (11-3) are now in a position to earn the top seed in the AFC, while the Steelers (11-3) will need to win both of their remaining games to hold off the hard-charging Jacksonville Jaguars for the No. 2 spot.

The Jaguars (10-4) have enjoyed a remarkable turnaround and have clinched a playoff spot, and they are in an excellent position to clinch the AFC South title with a win in their last two games. They can also get there if the Tennessee Titans lose or tie one of their two remaining matchups.

The Kansas City Chiefs (8-6) were reeling two weeks ago with six losses in their previous seven games.

Just as it looked as though they were about to get overtaken by the Oakland Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers, they beat both teams in Weeks 14 and 15, and the Chiefs have a one-game lead plus a tiebreaker edge over the Chargers (7-7) and a two-game lead over the Raiders (6-8).

The Titans (8-6) and the Buffalo Bills (8-6) are holding on to wild-card positions, but neither is secure at this point. The Baltimore Ravens (8-6) will move into one of the two wild-card spots if they close their season with consecutive wins and either the Titans or Bills drop one game.

Baltimore hosts the Indianapolis Colts and Cincinnati Bengals in the final two weeks of the season, and both are games the Ravens figure to dominate. The Titans host the Los Angeles Rams and Jaguars, while the Bills play at New England and Miami in the final two weeks of the season.

The Chargers, Raiders and Dolphins (6-8) also remain in playoff contention.

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles (12-2) and Minnesota Vikings (11-3) are in control of the top two spots in the NFC, and the former performed well in their first full game without Carson Wentz at quarterback.

Backup Nick Foles threw four touchdown passes against the Giants in Week 15 as the Eagles pulled off a come-from-behind 34-29 victory.

The Eagles can clinch homefield advantage throughout the NFC playoffs if they beat the Raiders Monday night and the Vikings lose at Green Bay Saturday night.

If both teams win, Philadelphia can clinch the No. 1 spot with a win in the season finale against the Dallas Cowboys or a Minnesota loss to the Chicago Bears.

The Los Angeles Rams (10-4) and the New Orleans Saints (10-4) are holding on to the third and fourth seeds, respectively. The Rams can clinch the NFC West title with a win over the Titans or a Seattle Seahawks loss to the Dallas Cowboys, while the Saints can clinch the NFC South with a win over the Atlanta Falcons and a Carolina Panthers loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Panthers (10-4) and Falcons (9-5) have the inside track on the NFC's two wild-card spots, but the Detroit Lions (8-6), Seahawks (8-6) and Cowboys (8-6) are still in contention.

Predictions

We see the Patriots and Steelers holding on to the top two spots in the AFC, while the Eagles and Vikings do the same in the NFC.

The Jaguars will win the AFC South, and the Chiefs appear to be in a good position to take the AFC West.

Look for the Ravens and Chargers to come away with the two wild-card spots. The Titans will most likely lose their last two games, while the Bills will split their two final matchups.

The Ravens should roll in their final two games, and the Chargers should get the better of the New York Jets and Raiders.

The Chargers would gain the last playoff sport because they have the tiebreaker edge on the Bills as a result of a head-to-head victory.

The Rams and Saints should both win their their divisions, and we see the Panthers and the Lions taking the last two spots.

We expect the Lions to beat the Cincinnati Bengals and Green Bay Packers in their final two games, while the Falcons lose to the Saints and Panthers in their final two games.

The Lions will have the edge over the loser of Sunday's Seattle-Dallas game, and we expect that to be the struggling Seahawks. Dallas plays at Philadelphia in the season finale, and the Cowboys will lose that game, giving the final playoff spot to the Lions.

Rich Barnes/Associated Press

Super Bowl Odds (Courtesy of OddsShark)

AFC

New England Patriots, +240

Pittsburgh Steelers, +600

Jacksonville Jaguars, +1400

Kansas City Chiefs, +1600

Baltimore Ravens, +3300

Tennessee Titans, +10000

Buffalo Bills, +10000

NFC

Minnesota Vikings, +650

Philadelphia Eagles, +900

New Orleans Saints, +900

Los Angeles Rams, +900

Atlanta Falcons +1600

Carolina Panthers, +1600

Dallas Cowboys, +3300

Los Angeles Chargers, +5000

Seattle Seahawks, +5000

Detroit Lions, +10000