Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Odds, Analysis, NHL Betting Pick

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Two of the hottest teams in the NHL will face off Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas when the Golden Knights (21-9-2) host the Tampa Bay Lightning (24-6-2) as small home underdogs.

The Lightning are riding a seven-game winning streak as they play the finale of a four-game road trip, while the Golden Knights will be going for their seventh victory in eight games.

Betting line: The Lightning opened as -130 favorites (wager $130 to win $100); the total is at six goals, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NHL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 3.8-1.9, Lightning (NHL picks on every game)

Why the Lightning can pay on the NHL lines

Tampa Bay is the favorite to win the Stanley Cup right now and rightfully so. The Lightning have the most points in the league (50) and have been nearly as good on the road (11-4-1) as at home (13-2-1).

They have not been challenged much during their current road trip, either, leading 5-2 more than halfway through the third period against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday before holding on for a 6-5 win.

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Prior to that, they outscored the St. Louis Blues and Arizona Coyotes 7-1 in their previous two games.

Why the Golden Knights can pay on the NHL lines

This will be another big test versus the NHL's elite for the Golden Knights, who continue to surprise by extending a strong start in their inaugural season.

Vegas is coming off a 5-2 rout of the Florida Panthers on Sunday, scoring five unanswered goals after trailing 2-0 early in the first period.

The return of starting goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has given the Golden Knights another boost even though they played fine without him for roughly two months following his concussion.

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

They improved to 5-0 against last year's playoff semifinalists with a 2-1 victory against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins last Thursday as well.

Smart betting pick

Vegas owns the same home record as Tampa Bay at 13-2-1, which is one of the main reasons the expansion team has enjoyed so much success early on. Without a legitimate home-ice advantage, the Golden Knights would likely be hovering around the .500 mark at best.

That said, these are two of the three highest-scoring teams in the league, and it is hard to imagine this matchup staying under the total.

With the over going 11-4-2 in the past 17 games for Vegas, according to the OddsShark NHL Database, bet on another high-scoring affair at T-Mobile Arena.

NHL betting trends

Tampa Bay is 5-0 in its last five games.

The total has gone over in five of Tampa Bay's last seven games.

Las Vegas is 6-1 SU in its last seven games.

All NHL odds and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. All quotes gathered firsthand unless otherwise noted. Check out Twitter for injury and line-movement updates and the OddsShark YouTube page for picks and analysis, or download the free odds tracker app.