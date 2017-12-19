Paulo Dybala's Brother Rumoured to Have Held Talks with PSG over Transfer

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Paulo Dybala's brother and agent Mariano has reportedly held talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a move for the Juventus forward.

According to Giampiero Timossi of Corriere della Sera (h/t The Sun's Andrew Richardson), the elder Dybala "traveled in secret to the French capital and offered PSG his brother's services."

Mariano is then said to have told Paulo of his vision of the Argentinian replacing Neymar at the Parc des Princes.

As a result of the trip—which Juventus discovered courtesy of an Instagram post from Mariano's girlfriend—the Bianconeri have scrapped plans to offer modified terms on his contract, which would have included the club taking over his image rights and compensation for Mariano.

Dybala enjoyed a sensational start to the campaign as he racked up 12 goals before the end of September, including two hat-tricks.

BeIN Sports' Andres Cordero believed his form to be a sign of the 24-year-old achieving his potential:

Football writer and broadcaster Mina Rzouki believed he still had something to prove, however, after Barcelona beat Juventus 0-0 in their opening UEFA Champions League match:

It seems Cordero may have been a little premature in his assessment. Dybala failed to score a single goal in the Champions League group stage, and he has only found the net twice since September 23.

Bianconeri boss Max Allegri even benched him in Juventus' last two matches, the 0-0 draw with title Inter Milan and the 3-0 win over Bologna.

Eurosport's Siavoush Fallahi discussed his current situation:

La Joya remains a superb player and prospect, and there would be no shortage of takers if he were to leave Turin.

His form will be a worry for the Bianconeri, particularly amid these reports, and they'll be hoping he rediscovers the performances he produced earlier in the season as soon as possible.