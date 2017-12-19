Jason Garrett on Ezekiel Elliott's Usage in Return: 'Just Have to Wait and See'

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said Monday he was unsure how extensively running back Ezekiel Elliott will be used in Week 16 versus the Seattle Seahawks upon his return from a six-game suspension.

Garrett told ESPN.com's Todd Archer: "Just have to wait and see. Got to see how he is [Tuesday], got to see how he practices as the week goes on."

Garrett also said Elliott looked "looked good" and that his spirits "seemed good" when he arrived at the team facility Monday.

The Cowboys remained in the NFC playoff hunt with a 20-17 win over the Oakland Raiders in Week 15; they are ninth in the conference.

Dallas, the Detroit Lions and the Seahawks are all 8-6, placing them one game behind the 9-5 Atlanta Falcons for the NFC's sixth and final playoff spot.

Prior to serving his six-game suspension, Elliott rushed for 783 yards and seven touchdowns, adding 19 receptions for 210 yards and two scores in eight games.

As a rookie last season, Elliott rushed for a league-leading 1,631 yards and was named to both the Pro Bowl and the All-Pro First Team.

During Elliott's absence, veteran Alfred Morris served as the Cowboys' starting running back, while Rod Smith functioned as the third-down back.

If the Cowboys win out and get help from the Falcons and Lions, they will make consecutive playoff appearances for the first time since 2007.