Patriots' Robert Kraft Praises Diddy Amid Interest in Owning Carolina Panthers

Steven Senne/Associated Press

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft praised Diddy on Monday following the entertainer's declaration of his interest in buying the Carolina Panthers.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Kraft said, "I'm a big fan of Diddy. ... He's a good businessman. He's a very good businessman and I have a lot of respect for Diddy."

On Sunday night, Diddy tweeted, "I would like to buy the @Panthers. Spread the word. Retweet!"

Diddy's tweet came after it was announced Jerry Richardson will be selling the franchise amid workplace misconduct allegations.

Diddy also tweeted, "There are no majority African American NFL owners. Let's make history."

In an Instagram video, Diddy pledged to be a great owner if he manages to buy the Panthers, and he added he would sign Colin Kaepernick and allow him to compete for the starting quarterback job with Cam Newton:

The 76-year-old Kraft is one of the most successful owners in NFL history.

Since buying the Patriots in 1994, Kraft has led New England to eight AFC championships and five Super Bowl titles due largely to the presence of head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady.

Per Forbes, Diddy is the richest person in the hip-hop industry in 2017 with a net worth of $820 million.

The Panthers entered the NFL in 1995, and although they have never won a championship, they have twice reached the Super Bowl. They lost to the Patriots after the 2003 season and Denver Broncos following the 2015 campaign.