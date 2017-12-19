Report: Dean Ambrose Had Pre-Existing Elbow Injury Before WWE Raw Match

PHILIPPE HUGUEN/Getty Images

Dean Ambrose is reportedly suffering from a legitimate elbow injury, which led to WWE's decision to involve him in an injury angle on Monday's episode of Raw, according to PWInsider's Mike Johnson.

Johnson added that Ambrose is scheduled to travel to Birmingham, Alabama, on Tuesday to have the injury diagnosed. It is currently unknown how long the Lunatic Fringe could be out of action.

On Raw, Ambrose favored his elbow during a six-man tag team match against Samoa Joe, Sheamus and Cesaro. After the match, Joe slammed Ambrose's arm inside a road case, which WWE.com reported exacerbated his injury.

Ambrose has been a major part of WWE programming in recent months due to the reformation of The Shield along with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.

Rollins and Ambrose have been chasing the Raw Tag Team Championships after losing them to Cesaro and Sheamus, but they fell short in their attempt to regain them a couple of weeks ago.

The 32-year-old Ambrose is a true workhorse who hasn't missed an extended period of time for WWE during his tenure since getting elevated to the main roster in 2012.

Ambrose is one of only 21 Superstars in WWE history who is recognized as a Grand Slam champion. He has held the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, the United States Championship and the tag titles.

If Ambrose misses time, Rollins and Reigns will likely be left to fend off Joe, Sheamus and Cesaro on the next several episodes of Raw leading up to the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

