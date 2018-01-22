Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City Agree on New 5-Year Contract

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has agreed a new long-term contract with the club, it was confirmed on Monday.

City relayed the news on their official Twitter account:

The Belgian also took to Twitter to announce the news:

The deal will be for five years, ending any transfer speculation.

According to Jamie Jackson of the Guardian, City have taken the decision to extend De Bruyne's contract in an attempt to stave off any potential suitors for the Belgian international, including Barcelona and Real Madrid.

It's no surprise to see those sorts of clubs taking a look at De Bruyne, as he's been a standout player in the Premier League this season.

As the BBC Match of the Day Twitter account noted, he's been sublime:

Used in a deeper midfield role under Pep Guardiola, the playmaker has excelled, taking on increased responsibility with aplomb.

There's nothing too flashy about De Bruyne's game in terms of flicks or other pieces of flair; the former Chelsea man is simple and direct in the way he operates, making him devastating when he gets things right. His technique, vision and passing range are simply remarkable.

Rory Smith of the New York Times commented on the different facets to De Bruyne's game that make him such a talent:

Additionally, he's making crucial contributions in big games for a Manchester City side that is waltzing clear at the top of the table. Already this season he's scored against Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Now 26 years old, De Bruyne is in what should be the peak years of his career. Still, there'll be a hope at the Etihad Stadium that he will continue on the upward trajectory he is enjoying for a while yet; if he does so, City will have one of the best players on the planet.

Sports commentator Ian Darke suggested De Bruyne is one of the finest in his role in the world:

Guardiola noted there's no shirking in terms of application from the Belgian.

"You cannot imagine how well he plays with the ball, but you also see how he runs," he told BT Sport (h/t FourFourTwo). "He gives us the chance to show others how one of the best players runs like a player in the conference, and when this happens, it's easier for the manager of the club."

City fans will be delighted that they will get to watch a player of such quality for many years yet. De Bruyne will now be desperate to repay their adulation and the club's faith in him by leading this incredible team to silverware this term and beyond.