Olivier Giroud Could Look for 'Better Playing Project' in January, Says Agent

Olivier Giroud's agent Michael Manuello has said the striker will not attempt to force his way out of Arsenal in January, but he will be considering any offers that come in as they look for a "better playing project."

Manuello spoke to Foot Mercato (h/t Uche Amako of the Express) about manager Arsene Wenger's desire to keep Giroud at the club, which conflicts with his pursuit of regular football:

"It can make things complicated. But the clash, that kind of thing is not in Olivier's nature, nor in mine. We always work in harmony.

"It is normal for Arsene to emit this position publicly. This is completely normal. We do not have to comment on it elsewhere. Now, depending on how the offers arrive, we will sit around a table and discuss.

"The most important thing is to know what will be offered or not this winter and to find a better playing project."

Manuello explained Giroud will not return to his native France if he does leave in January and added: "There will be approaches. All clubs looking for an attacker are likely to come. We must be careful, and if there is something obvious that will appear, we will try to convince Arsene to return to what has been said."

The 31-year-old has netted seven goals in all competitions this season, having started just one Premier League match, with the bulk of his playing time coming in the Carabao Cup and the UEFA Europa League following the arrival of compatriot Alexandre Lacazette in the summer.

It's a worry for the striker with the World Cup looming at the end of the season, and he has been urged by those in the France setup to consider his position at the Emirates Stadium, per Goal's Chris Wheatley:

While he may not be first choice at Arsenal anymore, it's understandable why Wenger wants to keep him.

As Bleacher Report's James McNicholas noted earlier in the season when Giroud scored a landmark goal, he has provided a healthy return on a modest investment:

Giroud has perhaps had far more expected of him by some Arsenal fans than his price tag should have warranted, but he has nevertheless been a useful asset to the Gunners.

One way in which he shines is that he offers something different to any of Arsenal's other options, per ESPN FC's Mattias Karen:

Following his goal against Southampton earlier in December, Wenger said Giroud will start more for Arsenal, a comment he backed up by giving the Frenchman his first Premier League start of the season against West Ham United in the next match.

He'll need to continue using him if he's to keep Giroud happy, though, and the striker will need to stake a claim for more opportunities when he does play.