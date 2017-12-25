NBA Metrics 101: Ranking LeBron James' Greatest Christmas-Day Performances

0 of 11

Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

Curl up with a cold glass of eggnog in your hands—spiked, if you're of age and like to partake in that sort of thing—and enjoy the crackling of a fireplace. Pop in Die Hard and enjoy Bruce Willis' performance in the greatest Christmas movie of our time.

Then clear time on the holiday calendar to watch LeBron James square off with the defending champions. His rematch with the Golden State Warriors will be the 12th outing of his career on December 25, and his history on that special day indicates that you probably won't want to miss his heroics.

James is 8-3 in his previous Christmas contests, and he's averaged a whopping 27.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.9 blocks while shooting 50.5 percent from the field, 32.1 percent from downtown and 64.5 percent from the stripe. As you might imagine based on those numbers, he's posted some special performances.

But which are the best of the best, and how will his 2017 exploits factor in?

We can't answer the second question yet, but we can see how the previous 11 showcases stack up by adding together his game score and plus/minus from each outing—essentially looking both at his raw statistical performance as an individual and an estimation of his team-based success.