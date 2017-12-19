What Are the Comfort Levels for Fantasy Studs Heading into Week 16?

0 of 7

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

A commonly used phrase in fantasy football is "play your studs."

For Week 16, that may be the best idea. But it doesn't take away the point that, hey, these studs might not be your best overall bet on a week-to-week basis.

Week 16 is the championship week in most leagues. That could cause some trepidation. Why would someone ever sit Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones in the championship?

Sometimes, you need to face the facts: Regardless of how much of a stud a player is, some matchups and trends cannot be ignored.

We'll examine another seven studs this week. Let this be a guide for what to do with these players as you attempt to win your league's fantasy title.