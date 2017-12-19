What Are the Comfort Levels for Fantasy Studs Heading into Week 16?December 19, 2017
What Are the Comfort Levels for Fantasy Studs Heading into Week 16?
A commonly used phrase in fantasy football is "play your studs."
For Week 16, that may be the best idea. But it doesn't take away the point that, hey, these studs might not be your best overall bet on a week-to-week basis.
Week 16 is the championship week in most leagues. That could cause some trepidation. Why would someone ever sit Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones in the championship?
Sometimes, you need to face the facts: Regardless of how much of a stud a player is, some matchups and trends cannot be ignored.
We'll examine another seven studs this week. Let this be a guide for what to do with these players as you attempt to win your league's fantasy title.
Kenyan Drake, RB, Miami Dolphins
We've reached the point of no return with Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake.
What does that mean? For the rest of 2017, he is an absolute must-start. And he's matchup-proof.
No matter the opponent, Drake gets plenty of touches, which he translates into a lot of fantasy points.
Even against the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium in Week 16, Drake is a bonafide RB1 in all formats.
With so many injuries at running back and the Dolphins' ability to find themselves trailing quite often, Drake is in a win-win situation, regardless of game flow.
Start him in the championship. No matter what.
Comfort Level: Weird to be so confident in a Dolphins player, isn't it?
Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
The Zeke truck's back and he's better than ever, for Christmas this year...
Sorry, that commercial gets stuck in my head this time of year.
But then again, that jingle makes sense for Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.
He's back, he'll be playing on Christmas Eve and he's going to be trucking the Seattle Seahawks defense all afternoon long.
Losing Zeke for four weeks must have been horrible for owners (I know it was for me!), but as we go into the championship, if you have Zeke, my goodness, did you make out well!
Zeke is fresh and ready to go. Get ready for Zeke to run all over the Seahawks.
Top-three running back this week.
Comfort Level: Imagine taking a 42-day vacation to Cabo like Zeke did.
DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans
In Week 15, Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins had a tough matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he still managed to go for 80 yards and a touchdown.
However, he only caught four passes on 13 targets.
That's not very efficient, but it shows that Hopkins will always get the majority of the Texans' passing game volume.
That will be the case again in Week 16. He has another tough matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers; but due to the volume, it may not matter.
The Texans should be trailing for quite a bit in this game, too, which is even better for Hopkins—regardless of who's throwing him the football in Week 16.
Hopkins is a target machine. That won't change. Ever.
Comfort Level: Hopkins could have one leg and I'd still feel fine.
Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons
Five receptions for 98 yards.
That's what Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones totaled against the New Orleans Saints at home just two weeks ago.
This time, the Falcons will be in the Superdome. With that make a difference? That remains to be seen.
But both Jones and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore have gathered a bit more info on one another. Who do you favor here?
For me, I'm going with Lattimore. His line posted above isn't a bad one, but it's not ideal for someone who was your first-round pick in the championship game. Don't expect a huge breakout here, but a quality WR2 game from Jones.
Comfort Level: The same as Week 14—Jones doesn't always produce superstar numbers against stud corners.
Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon may not exactly be a fantasy stud in 2017.
However, should Mixon be active for Week 16, he'll go up against the Detroit Lions. This is a great matchup for opposing running backs, as the Lions ranked 28th in DVOA against the run through Week 14. But Mixon has a fellow running back to worry about.
That's right, Giovani Bernard.
In Mixon's two-plus-game absence, Bernard has been averaging over 16 touches per game.
If Mixon returns, Bernard has performed well enough that he may still get the majority of the snaps.
The Bengals' season has been disgraceful at 5-9, so they could sit Mixon for the remainder of the season and get their young stud running back healthy for 2018.
A lot to pay attention to as this develops.
Comfort Level: This could cause a headache.
Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers
In his first game back since suffering a broken collarbone in Week 6, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers produced a solid fantasy stat line against Carolina with 290 passing yards and three touchdowns. But he also threw three interceptions and many other errant throws (26-of-49).
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said that Rodgers was "sore," hinting there's a chance he could sit this week.
Rodgers will want to suit up in Week 16 especially, though—the Packers host the Minnesota Vikings, also known as the team that he broke his collarbone against.
Rodgers may not be 100 percent yet and could try to approach a safer game plan if he does play.
We could very well see a game plan focused on running back Jamaal Williams, with the Packers playing ball control, limiting Rodgers' fantasy output.
Then again, like Mixon, we don't even know if he'll play for sure.
Stay tuned.
Comfort Level: Similar to how Rodgers' collarbone feels today. Not great.
JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
With the issues surrounding Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant in 2017, we've seen rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster grow as a player. Thus, we've seen some excellent play and fantasy output.
Against the mediocre Houston Texans secondary in Week 16, Smith-Schuster will get a chance to repeat his success from weeks past.
Why?
Well, without Antonio Brown, Smith-Schuster should be quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's No. 1 target.
With Brown down, it's going to be the next man up.
This game will likely revolve around running back Le'Veon Bell, but when Big Ben lets it rip, you better believe that, more times than not, it will head the USC product's way.
This could be a top-five week in PPR leagues for Smith-Schuster.
Comfort Level: No AB, no problem.
Statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Football Outsiders.