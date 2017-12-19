Why Kane Deserves Spot vs. Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman at WWE Royal Rumble

credit: wwe.com

Kane is heading to the Royal Rumble on January 28. The Big Red Machine is booked to face Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman for the WWE Universal Championship in a Triple Threat Match. The bout was announced on the December 18 edition of Monday Night Raw and fans are already talking about this one.

Many of them are hating on Kane and his inclusion in the match. But Kane has not only earned this main event spot; he deserves it.

Though he's been in the company for 22 years and held every major championship during that time, Kane is being targeted by some who do not want him in this match. It's not as though he hasn't put his time in. It's not as though he's a younger star who has yet to prove himself.

Kane is a 25-year veteran who has done it all in Vince McMahon's company. He's one of the most respected big men to ever step into the ring, and he's a definite future Hall of Famer. Kane has worked the biggest names in the business, from Ric Flair to Steve Austin to The Rock.

He was a fixture during the Monday Night War with WCW, and he was an integral part of the Attitude Era. He was an extremely intriguing opponent for The Undertaker and even better as The Deadman's partner.

So why the hate?

Much of the reason for the anti-Kane sentiment can be laid at WWE's door. One minute Kane is in the mask; the next minute, he's not. First he's in the demonic gear, then he's in a suit and tie. Kane has undergone an identity crisis the likes of which fans have not seen since Mick Foley, and it's affected how he's been viewed overall.

Then there's the fact that he can't seem to decide which side he's on.

Though he's been a heel for quite some time now, Kane can be used in any capacity depending on what WWE wants from him. He can show up, chokeslam anyone who happens to be annoying the crowd, then disappear back through the curtain.

Or he can climb out of the ring and decimate anyone who happens to be getting cheered by the crowd.

So should a Superstar be booed or otherwise rejected because of his booking? Many would say no; a storyline is only as good as the talent in it, and Kane is among the top big men of all time. But the truth is that Kane is not the same man he was before.

He's older, he's a bit slower and he's not as agile as longtime fans remember he once was. That usually spells doom for any Superstar who keeps coming back for more. But Kane was never a cruiserweight, and he's definitely not one now.

He didn't live on the top rope, and he never worked faster than he should have. Kane is a super-heavyweight, and that means he's always moved at a methodically calculated pace. He can take his time between the ropes, and that means he doesn't have to get out of his comfort zone when he's in the ring. That's made him versatile because he can work guys with any kind of style and get the match over.

His opponents have to come to him, and when they do, he can make them look good. But maybe Kane's age is not the issue here. Maybe this has more to do with Strowman, mostly because fans are ready to see him ascend to the top.

Strowman's rise has been a long process, and that's what the WWE faithful wanted. Upon his debut with The Wyatt Family, there were whispers that perhaps he would step up to The Undertaker at some point. Most fans shook their heads at that because Strowman had not earned that spot. But as time has passed, Strowman has earned his stripes.

Now a match with Taker is not out of the realm of possibility. But considering The Deadman may indeed be retired, Strowman will have to settle for Taker's Brother of Destruction.

credit: wwe.com

Therein lays the reason why Kane is back and in a prime spot at the Royal Rumble. Strowman needs Kane because once he conquers The Big Red Machine, Strowman will be one step closer to main event dominance. Kane is continuing with Strowman because WWE needs him in this spot. Strowman keeps moving up while Kane keeps doing what he does best in the ring.

Meanwhile, Lesnar keeps destroying his opponents.

Every time fans wonder who will be the man to bring Lesnar down, they automatically think about big guys who can physically match up with him in the ring. Goldberg was one of those guys. Undertaker was another one. Samoa Joe was one as well. Lesnar beat all of them. He also beat Strowman, the man many feel will eventually dethrone The Beast Incarnate for Raw's top prize.

But though Kane and Lesnar have battled before, this is the newly reintroduced Kane. This Big Red Machine is back to his old form; he's punishing, powerful and primed for a big run. This Kane is not under The Authority's thumb, and he has no friends.

But Lesnar will get past him, and fans know that. However, he has to face him first. Kane shook off Lesnar's F-5 on Raw because WWE is presenting Kane as the unstoppable demon of old. There must be some drama surrounding this match, and now there is. There will surely be more to come.

Kane is in this because he's trusted. WWE knows he will deliver with Strowman and Lesnar, just as the fans know he's earned this spot. The hate may not stop, but the respect must come. Kane will eventually hang up the boots, and when he does, he will receive the standing ovation he deserves. The WWE faithful will recognize his accomplishments just as the WWE Hall of Fame will remember his career.

This is not about booking Kane as an all-powerful main event Superstar that's taking a spot from someone else. That's not who Kane is. This is about using Kane in storylines that are logical for his character. Kane has this spot because he can do the job that the company wants him to do.

Kane is the right man for this angle whether fans like it or not.

Tom Clark can regularly be seen on Bleacher Report. His podcast, Tom Clark's Main Event, is available on iTunes, Google Play, iHeart Radio, Amazon Android, Windows Phone and online at boinkstudios.com