College Football Players Most Likely to Transfer This Offseason

2017 Recap

Tua Tagovailoa has one of the most difficult names in all of college football to pronounce, but perhaps it's even tougher to find him adequate playing time in Tuscaloosa with star quarterback Jalen Hurts just a grade ahead of him.

As a true freshman in '17, the left-handed Tagovailoa displayed all the assets that made him one of the most coveted prospects in the country. He completed 66 percent of his passes for 470 yards in seven games of action.

He threw eight touchdowns, just one interception and scored two more rushing touchdowns while posting a 7.1 rushing average.

What He Brings

Want to see the internet burn to the ground? Watch Tagovailoa transfer after spring practice, and that may just happen. Alabama's rabid fan base is as wild as anybody's, and with Hurts' inconsistency passing downfield, losing Tagovailoa would hurt.

The Hawaiian possesses limitless potential and has shown glimpses of having that "it" factor. He's got a strong arm, can tuck it and run and makes the polished decisions of an upperclassman. He has all the skills to be a dynamic playmaker.

But can he overtake Hurts, who has done nothing to lose the job? Alabama has watched talented signal-callers leave before, and Tagovailoa might be next. He assuredly won't stand on the sideline the next two years.

Best Landing Spots

There havrn't been any whispers from the Tagovailoa camp yet about bolting, but if he got disgruntled, saw his path blocked and decided he wanted to go somewhere and star, the perfect spot awaits.

He'd be the centerpiece of new UCLA coach Chip Kelly's offense with the Bruins.

With Josh Rosen probably going to the NFL, the path would be cleared for Tagovailoa to step right in and be the man to run the offense that fellow Hawaiian Marcus Mariotta thrived in under Kelly at Oregon. It seems almost too perfect, doesn't it?

Another spot Tagovailoa could go would be Arizona, though that's a trickier proposition. If he decided to go to the Wildcats and sat out the 2018 season while Tate did his thing, he would have three years of eligibility remaining. But unless Tate goes pro early, he'd still have another year in Tucson.

The last stud prospect lwho eft the Tide for the Pac-12 was Blake Barnett, who went to Arizona State. Could Tate follow a similar path to the Sun Devils' rival?

UCLA seems like the best option.