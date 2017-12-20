College Football Players Most Likely to Transfer This Offseason

College Football Players Most Likely to Transfer This OffseasonDecember 20, 2017
Sometimes, all a college football player needs is a fresh start to unlock his full potential.
You see it every year, and 2017 was no different: Transfers shine all over the country for some of the best teams in the sport. Former LSU receiver Trey Quinn lit up the nation at SMU, Will Grier flung the football all around for West Virginia after transferring from Florida.
Heck, the nation's top football player—Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield—was once a walk-on signal-caller at Texas Tech.
Already, players have been bolting their original choices since the regular season ended, most notably Ole Miss quarterback Shea Patterson heading to Michigan. He's going to be one of many signal-callers who take the plunge, and the majority of this list is made up of former big-time gunslingers who could bolt.
In other words, this list is indicative of the newest trend in college football: Quarterbacks either play or they go. According to a study conducted by FOXSports.com's Stewart Mandel last January, exactly half of the top 50 quarterbacks signed from 2011-14 transferred to another school.
That's 100 out of 200, which is a lot.
Look for that trend to continue this year with other guys looking to leave, too. Factoring in a lack of playing time, the belief they'll lose competitions, new coaching staffs, system fits and other criteria, several guys you've heard of will leave their programs.
At this early juncture of the offseason, the offensive skill-position players are the ones making headlines about possibly leaving, so this list is comprised of eight offensive players.
Shane Buechele, Texas Quarterback
2017 Recap
The sophomore signal-caller split time with freshman Sam Ehlinger and completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 1,350 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions. As a true freshman, he was former coach Charlie Strong's featured signal-caller and threw for 2,958 yards, 21 touchdowns and 11 picks.
What He brings
Buechele has good enough arm strength to get the job done, even though it's far from elite. His best attribute is his touch on downfield passes, and he is an accurate passer for the most part, though his 14 interceptions in a couple years of action are too many.
Unfortunately for the Longhorns, the sophomore signal-caller hasn't been able to stay healthy, and his lack of size and pocket presence don't help matters. He gets sacked much more than Ehlinger, and he isn't the runner his counterpart is, either.
Still, there is a battle with Ehlinger to see who starts the Texas Bowl, coach Tom Herman told Horns247's Jeff Howe. For the future, though, Ehlinger seems to be a better system fit and is a year younger.
Best Landing Spots
There haven't been any rumblings of Buechele transferring, but if the Arlington, Texas, native leaves, he might stay in the region. Those guys get passed around a lot out there (see Mayfield, Baker).
If Buechele were to lose the job to Ehlinger, he could sit out a year and play big-time football somewhere like TCU after Kenny Hill is gone. He'd battle Shawn Robinson and KaVontae Turpin for playing time if he wound up with the Horned Frogs.
Herman may not release Buechele to a Big 12 school. If that's the case, he could transfer to a place like SMU and light up the stat sheet for the Mustangs and new coach Sonny Dykes, who loves to fling it around. Buechele seems ideal for that system.
Joe Burrow, Ohio State Quarterback
2017 Recap
With J.T. Barrett getting the vast majority of reps this year and Dwayne Haskins looking like he's got a stranglehold on the future of the position in Columbia, Burrow is going to be the odd man out. He completed just seven of his 11 passes for 61 yards in 2017.
He's 6'3" and 215 pounds, so he may be better-suited for a pro-style offense.
What He Brings
The former Mr. Football in the state of Ohio was neck-and-neck with Haskins for the backup job until he broke his hand prior to the season, and he never got back in the race afterward.
With his size, Burrow can see over defenses and make most of throws. OSU coach Urban Meyer and former offensive coordinator Tom Herman were in love with Burrow, and though he may not look like the ideal fit for what the Buckeyes do offensively, he was once viewed that way.
Burrow can run a little, too; enough that he was classified as a dual-threat quarterback coming out of high school. But he's a pocket passer first, and he'll thrive in his final two years.
Best Landing Spots
Nothing is a given yet, but Burrow is a competitor, and he's probably not going to beat out Haskins.
"Me and Coach (Urban) Meyer have a really good relationship," Burrow told Cleveland.com's Bill Landis. "I think the trust between both of us is real, and it's true. We talk about it every once in a awhile, but it's hard to talk about things like that during the season when games and championships have to be won."
Now, it's the postseason, and Burrow's decision looms. It may sound crazy, but Burrow actually would be a perfect fit for Florida and new coach Dan Mullen, who needs a quarterback and is an excellent evaluator and developer. If he went to Gainesville, it could allow the Gators time to develop a younger guy.
If Burrow wanted to stay closer to home, Cincinnati would be a great landing spot. He's familiar with Bearcats coach Luke Fickell, a former OSU assistant, and he could post big numbers in the AAC.
Zerrick Cooper, Clemson Quarterback
2017 Recap
Zerrick Cooper got some valuable reps in '17 and completed 25-of-41 passes for 256 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions in seven games. The redshirt freshman had a special package when Kelly Bryant was injured in the middle of the season and even got some starts. He also ran 10 times for 18 yards.
What He Brings
Cooper actually was the first player off the bench ahead of touted freshman Hunter Johnson when Bryant went down with an injury against Syracuse. But while Cooper managed the offense fairly well during his time under center, he didn't do anything spectacular.
He's consistent and doesn't make a lot of mistakes, but is he ever going to be good enough to run this offense with all the talent coach Dabo Swinney brings in? Johnson is developing, and the Tigers also have stud freshman Trevor Lawrence coming in.
The 6'2" Cooper and his dual-threat capabilities will get lost in the shuffle, and he's too good to sit and watch. He's calm, confident, and when the play breaks down, he can pick up yards with his feet.
Best Landing Spots
The Jonesboro, Georgia, native may be lost in the mix at one of the best programs in the country, but he'll have a good career somewhere.
One option that would be intriguing for everybody involved would be Louisville, who is going to be looking for a quarterback in 2019 after the Lamar Jackson era is over. Bryant could sit out a season, slide right in and have a couple of years of eligibility to develop under Bobby Petrino.
If he isn't allowed to transfer inside of the conference, Cooper could resurface close to his Jonesboro home at Auburn, where he fits the mold of what Tigers coach Gus Malzahn likes to do. With AU off Swinney's schedule, that wouldn't be a conflict of interest.
Brandon Dawkins, Arizona Quarterback
2017 Recap
Brandon Dawkins has posted some quality numbers during his Arizona career, but inconsistency and mistakes led to his benching. Rich Rodriguez also found a starter in Khalil Tate, who still has two years of eligibility left.
Dawkins completed 61.4 percent of his passes in seven games last year for 732 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions. He also ran for 459 yards and eight scores. In 2016, he was responsible for 2,292 yards and 18 touchdowns.
What He Brings
The veteran signal-caller has a decision to make as he prepares to enter his fifth and final season of eligibility. He could stay in Tucson and back up Tate, who is the guaranteed starter but plays the brand of football that lends itself to injury.
Or, he could go the same route as Anu Solomon and leave the program.
Whoever gets Dawkins will be able to deploy a run-first player who can be dynamic in the open field and has a nose for the end zone. He's a creator with a ton of experience starting, but he also hasn't been consistently great, either.
"I definitely still want to play," Dawkins told the Arizona Daily Star's Michael Lev. "But football's always worked itself out for me. I'm not too worried about going anywhere."
Best Landing Spots
Dawkins would thrive with New Mexico, and that wouldn't be too much of a culture change for him. The Lobos were awful a season ago. They finished the season 3-9 and won just one game in the Mountain West Conference.
Injecting a player of Dawkins' ilk immediately makes them a much better team right away, even if it is a one-year rental.
If he wants a little bit more high-profile landing spot, Dawkins could battle Christian Chapman at San Diego State, nearer to his California home. That's an out-of-the-box thought, considering the Aztecs love running the ball with their backs but not their QBs, and Dawkins isn't a real system fit.
But he can throw it, and his ability to create with his legs would help that offense. It would be a challenge, but it also could be a nice change-of-pace.
Jacob Eason, Georgia Quarterback
2017 Recap
Jacob Eason went down with an injury in the season opener against Appalachian State, and he had to watch while true freshman Jake Fromm led the Bulldogs to the SEC title. The sophomore signal-caller wound up just 4-of-7 on the year and appeared in three games.
As a freshman starter in 2016, the former elite prospect completed 55.1 percent of his passes for 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
What He Brings
There probably isn't a stronger arm in all of college football than Eason's. The 6'5", 235-pound second-year Washington native was a huge coup for the Bulldogs when he committed, and he stayed strong to his commitment even after recruiter Mike Bobo left to be the head coach at Colorado State.
Now he's got a major choice to make. Fromm is the man, and stud high school prospect Justin Fields is coming in, too. Eason's high school coach, Tom Tri, recently told 247Sports' Chris Hummer what Eason must decide in his ultimate choic:
"He’s got to balance a sense of loyalty to his teammates and the school that he committed to with ultimately the tougher decision: What’s best for Jacob? You can’t necessarily ask, 'What’s best for Georgia?' You have to ask, 'What’s best for Jacob?' That’s the question he needs to answer. That’s the million-dollar question right there.
Whoever gets him has limitless on-field potential if he can stay healthy and focused off the field.
Best Landing Spots
The perfect spot is a place where some people probably predicted he'd go out of high school, and that's the Washington Huskies with coach Chris Petersen.
Eason would probably have to sit a season, but he hasn't used his redshirt year, so he'll have at least two more years to play. He could step right in after Jake Browning graduates and keep that powerhouse rolling in the Northwest.
If he wants to go somewhere and light up the scoreboard, he could rejoin Bobo with the Rams. With all the playmakers he's assembled there, Eason would shine. That's closer to his Washington home, and Bobo is a known developer of quarterbacks, so the pros would still take plenty of notice of Eason's skill set.
The Huskies or Rams would be perfect.
Josh Mack, Maine Running Back
2017 Recap
Chances are, you've never heard of Josh Mack, the 6'1", 198-pound sophomore running back for the Maine Black Bears who led the Football Championship Subdivision with 1,335 yards, nine touchdowns and a 5.5 average.
He also added 209 receiving yards, showcasing his talents as an all-around back for a team with a losing record. It's been rumored that Mack may look to take his talents to the FBS.
What He Brings
Nobody at Maine has verified Mack is heading anywhere, according to the Press Herald's Mike Lowe, who spoke to the school's assistant athletic director for communications Tyson McHatten. Nobody denied the rumors, either, though.
The Rochester, New York, native has a nice blend of power and speed, and the physicality manifested itself more this season as he became a patient runner.
While it remains to be seen what kind of playmaker Mack can be on the next level, he certainly wouldn't be the first player to make that leap and excel. The NFL is full of guys who were overlooked by FBS teams and went on to become stars. Is Mack next?
Best Landing Spots
Rutgers coach Chris Ash could use playmakers all over the place as the Scarlet Knights have been devoid of those recently. If Mack wanted to play big-boy football close to his New York home, he could settle down in Jersey for the next two years and test his talents against Big Ten competition.
Speaking of playing close to home, Syracuse coach Dino Babers proved in 2017 that his teams can do more than just throw the ball around. Though finishing 69th nationally in rushing offense isn't blowing anybody's doors off, the Orange showed they can run a little.
Mack could join Babers' offense and be a force to be reckoned with in the ACC for a team that is trying to break through and gain bowl eligibility. The runner may be one of the missing pieces.
Ryan Nall, Oregon State Running Back
2017 Recap
Playing for an awful team, Oregon State running back Ryan Nall finished with 810 rushing yards but only averaged 4.9 yards per carry and scored eight touchdowns. He would be playing for his fourth head coach in four years in Corvallis if he returns, so it's possible Nall could explore other options.
He added 240 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
What He Brings
He's a big, powerful running back at 6'2", 237 pounds and may just be one of the most overlooked stars in all of college football. He gets a lot of yardage after contact, and he also flashes good football speed that may not ever test well in an NFL combine environment but looks just fine on the field.
Nall is an underrated receiver out of the backfield, and if new Beavers coach Jonathan Smith can convince him to return for his senior season rather than head to the NFL or become a graduate transfer, it will be the biggest recruit the Beavers could land.
How good is Nall? Washington State coach Mike Leach told OregonLive.com's Danny Moran that he was the best running back in the Pac-12.
Best Landing Spots
He'd be transferring down a notch to the Mountain West Conference, but if Nall wants to get a ton of carries and play for a winner while priming for the NFL, he could go to San Diego State, where he'd replace Rashaad Penny in that offense tailor-made for running backs.
The past two seasons, the Aztecs boasted Penny and national career rushing leader Donnel Pumphrey; Nall could lead the nation in rushing with that team.
With Nall's measurables, though, he isn't going to be a high-round pick, but he will have an NFL future. So, why put a lot more mileage on that personal engine? What if he went to a place like Wisconsin to play his final season, where he could relieve Jonathan Taylor?
A wild card in a move like that is Nall's past playing some tight end. If he wound up with the Badgers, he could line up there some, showcase that side of his game for the pros and give Wisconsin another weapon as it moves away from the Troy Fumagalli era.
Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama Quarterback
2017 Recap
Tua Tagovailoa has one of the most difficult names in all of college football to pronounce, but perhaps it's even tougher to find him adequate playing time in Tuscaloosa with star quarterback Jalen Hurts just a grade ahead of him.
As a true freshman in '17, the left-handed Tagovailoa displayed all the assets that made him one of the most coveted prospects in the country. He completed 66 percent of his passes for 470 yards in seven games of action.
He threw eight touchdowns, just one interception and scored two more rushing touchdowns while posting a 7.1 rushing average.
What He Brings
Want to see the internet burn to the ground? Watch Tagovailoa transfer after spring practice, and that may just happen. Alabama's rabid fan base is as wild as anybody's, and with Hurts' inconsistency passing downfield, losing Tagovailoa would hurt.
The Hawaiian possesses limitless potential and has shown glimpses of having that "it" factor. He's got a strong arm, can tuck it and run and makes the polished decisions of an upperclassman. He has all the skills to be a dynamic playmaker.
But can he overtake Hurts, who has done nothing to lose the job? Alabama has watched talented signal-callers leave before, and Tagovailoa might be next. He assuredly won't stand on the sideline the next two years.
Best Landing Spots
There havrn't been any whispers from the Tagovailoa camp yet about bolting, but if he got disgruntled, saw his path blocked and decided he wanted to go somewhere and star, the perfect spot awaits.
He'd be the centerpiece of new UCLA coach Chip Kelly's offense with the Bruins.
With Josh Rosen probably going to the NFL, the path would be cleared for Tagovailoa to step right in and be the man to run the offense that fellow Hawaiian Marcus Mariotta thrived in under Kelly at Oregon. It seems almost too perfect, doesn't it?
Another spot Tagovailoa could go would be Arizona, though that's a trickier proposition. If he decided to go to the Wildcats and sat out the 2018 season while Tate did his thing, he would have three years of eligibility remaining. But unless Tate goes pro early, he'd still have another year in Tucson.
The last stud prospect lwho eft the Tide for the Pac-12 was Blake Barnett, who went to Arizona State. Could Tate follow a similar path to the Sun Devils' rival?
UCLA seems like the best option.