Fantasy Football Week 16 Rankings: Top 50 Flex Players for Fantasy Playoffs

For the majority of fantasy football leagues around the globe, Week 16 marks the end. The Super Bowl. Who will hoist your league's fake Lombardi trophy?

Regardless of whoever wins your league, another fantasy season has come and gone. Fortunately, there are multiple other avenues to explore after season-long, whether it's daily fantasy or a playoff-based league.

For those playing until Week 17, this is your semifinal week!

Either way, it's win or go home. Choices can prove to be vital. Who should you start?

Well, all your needs and desires can be found below in our top 50 flex players for Week 16.

Note: Scoring is based off the point structure for Yahoo points-per-reception leagues.

Top 15 Running Backs

1. Le'Veon Bell (Pittsburgh Steelers) at Houston Texans: 90 rushing yards, 1 TD; 5 receptions, 40 yards, 1 TD (30 points)

2. Todd Gurley (Los Angeles Rams) at Tennessee Titans: 100 rushing yards, 2 TDs; 3 receptions, 30 yards (28 points).

3. Ezekiel Elliott (Dallas Cowboys) vs. Seattle Seahawks: 140 rushing yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 30 yards (26 points).

4. Leonard Fournette (Jacksonville Jaguars) at San Francisco 49ers: 155 rushing yards, 1 TD; 2 receptions, 15 yards (25 points).

5. Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints) vs. Atlanta Falcons: 40 rushing yards; 6 receptions, 80 yards, 1 TD (24 points).

6. LeSean McCoy (Buffalo Bills) at New England Patriots: 80 rushing yards, 1 TD; 5 receptions, 50 yards (24 points).

7. Melvin Gordon (Los Angeles Chargers) at New York Jets: 110 rushing yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 30 yards (23 points).

8. Mark Ingram (New Orleans Saints) vs. Atlanta Falcons: 100 rushing yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 30 yards (22 points).

9. Devonta Freeman (Atlanta Falcons) at New Orleans Saints: 90 rushing yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 30 yards (21 points).

10. Jordan Howard (Chicago Bears) vs. Cleveland Browns: 90 rushing yards, 1 TD; 2 receptions, 20 yards (22 points).

11. Kareem Hunt (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Miami Dolphins: 90 rushing yards, 1 TD; 2 receptions, 20 yards (22 points).

12. Kenyan Drake (Miami Dolphins) at Kansas City Chiefs: 90 rushing yards; 5 receptions, 50 yards (22 points).

13. Christian McCaffrey (Carolina Panthers) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 25 rushing yards; 7 receptions, 85 yards (18 points).

14. Alex Collins (Baltimore Ravens) vs. Indianapolis Colts: 70 rushing yards, 1 TD; 2 receptions, 20 yards (17 points).

15. Jerick McKinnon (Minnesota Vikings) at Green Bay Packers: 40 rushing yards; 3 receptions, 40 yards, 1 TD (17 points).

Analysis

Without wide receiver Antonio Brown in the lineup for Week 16, the Steelers will depend on Bell even more than usual.

And of course, Bell gets a great matchup against the Texans.

There's really not much else to say here: Expect Bell to get perhaps upward of 30 touches, depending on how the game flows.

We cannot go through the analysis section without mentioning Ezekiel Elliott. Yup, he's back and ready to roll.

After four weeks off, Zeke is well-rested ahead of his matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

By the way, we cannot forget that Zeke spent 42 days in Cabo, according to Jane Slater of NFL Network:

The Seahawks were absolutely throttled by Gurley in Week 15, as he ran all over them for four total touchdowns.

Zeke with time off is a recipe for disaster for the opponent.

Good luck, Seahawks. Zeke's comin' for you.

Top 25 Wide Receivers

1. Keenan Allen (Los Angeles Chargers) at New York Jets: 8 receptions, 120 yards, 2 TDs (32 points).

2. Adam Thielen (Minnesota Vikings) at Green Bay Packers: 9 receptions, 160 yards, 1 TD (31 points).

3. Michael Thomas (New Orleans Saints) vs. Atlanta Falcons: 10 receptions, 100 yards, 1 TD (26 points).

4. A.J. Green (Cincinnati Bengals) vs. Detroit Lions: 9 receptions, 90 yards, 1 TD (24 points).

5. JuJu Smith-Schuster (Pittsburgh Steelers) at Houston Texans: 6 receptions, 100 yards, 1 TD (22 points).

6. Brandin Cooks (New England Patriots) vs. Buffalo Bills: 6 receptions, 80 yards, 1 TD (20 points).

7. DeAndre Hopkins (Houston Texans) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: 5 receptions, 80 yards, 1 TD (19 points).

8. Doug Baldwin (Seattle Seahawks) at Dallas Cowboys: 5 receptions, 80 yards, 1 TD (19 points).

9. Larry Fitzgerald (Arizona Cardinals) vs. New York Giants: 8 receptions, 110 yards (19 points).

10. Alshon Jeffery (Philadelphia Eagles) vs. Oakland Raiders: 5 receptions, 80 yards, 1 TD (19 points).

11. Julio Jones (Atlanta Falcons) at New Orleans Saints: 5 receptions, 60 yards, 1 TD (17 points).

12. Tyreek Hill (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Miami Dolphins: 5 receptions, 60 yards, 1 TD (17 points).

13. Jarvis Landry (Miami Dolphins) at Kansas City Chiefs: 8 receptions, 90 yards (17 points).

14. Dez Bryant (Dallas Cowboys) vs. Seattle Seahawks: 5 receptions, 60 yards, 1 TD (17 points).

15. Robert Woods (Los Angeles Rams) at Tennessee Titans: 5 receptions, 60 yards, 1 TD (17 points).

16. Josh Gordon (Cleveland Browns) at Chicago Bears: 5 receptions, 60 yards, 1 TD (17 points).

17. Michael Crabtree (Oakland Raiders) at Philadelphia Eagles: 5 receptions, 50 yards, 1 TD (17 points).

18. Martavis Bryant (Pittsburgh Steelers) at Houston Texans: 4 receptions, 110 yards (15 points).

19. Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) at Carolina Panthers: 7 receptions, 70 yards (14 points).

20. Demaryius Thomas (Denver Broncos) at Washington Redskins: 7 receptions, 70 yards (14 points).

21. Stefon Diggs (Minnesota Vikings) at Green Bay Packers: 7 receptions, 70 yards (14 points).

22. Mike Wallace (Baltimore Ravens) vs. Indianapolis Colts: 3 receptions, 50 yards, 1 TD (14 points).

23. Marvin Jones (Detroit Lions) at Cincinnati Bengals: 6 receptions, 70 yards (13 points)

24. Dede Westbrook (Jacksonville Jaguars) at San Francisco 49ers: 6 receptions, 70 yards (13 points).

25. T.Y. Hilton (Indianapolis Colts) at Baltimore Ravens: 3 receptions, 90 yards (13 points).

Analysis

Although Hopkins may not have the best matchup on paper with the Pittsburgh Steelers, it's safe to say that, regardless of who his quarterback is in Week 16, he should get a fair amount of volume.

Let's face it, who else are they going to throw to?

The Texans should be down for the majority of this game, even with Brown absent from the Steelers for the next couple of weeks.

Speaking of Brown, his absence opens up a world of potential for rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. Although this game will likely run primarily through Bell, Smith-Schuster has shown stud-like ability this season and he'll get a chance to be the No. 1 in Week 16. He should have a top-five WR week. The stars appear to have aligned for him.

Another stud receiver with an interesting matchup is Jones. The last time Jones took on the Saints, he caught five passes for 98 yards. Decent, but that equates to just under 15 PPR fantasy points. Projected for 17 here, Jones will likely have another similar outing, especially going up against Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

Another solid game from Jones, but nothing like you'd expect from an elite wide receiver like himself.

In tough matchups, Jones tends to have some lackluster outings when you compare it to his overall skill level.

Top 10 Tight Ends

1. Rob Gronkowski (New England Patriots) vs. Buffalo Bills: 6 receptions, 100 yards, 1 TD (22 points).

2. Zach Ertz (Philadelphia Eagles) vs. Oakland Raiders: 7 receptions, 80 yards, 1 TD (21 points).

3. Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Miami Dolphins: 4 receptions, 100 yards, 1 TD (20 points).

4. Hunter Henry (Los Angeles Chargers) at New York Jets: 5 receptions, 50 yards, 1 TD (16 points).

5. Evan Engram (New York Giants) at Arizona Cardinals: 7 receptions, 80 yards (15 points).

6. Delanie Walker (Tennessee Titans) vs. Los Angeles Rams: 5 receptions, 90 yards (14 points).

7. Greg Olsen (Carolina Panthers) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 6 receptions, 70 yards (13 points).

8. Jack Doyle (Indianapolis Colts) at Baltimore Ravens: 3 receptions, 40 yards, 1 TD (13 points).

9. Jimmy Graham (Seattle Seahawks) at Dallas Cowboys: 6 receptions, 60 yards (12 points).

10. Kyle Rudolph (Minnesota Vikings) at Green Bay Packers: 5 receptions, 50 yards (10 points).

Analysis

Even with Nick Foles taking over at quarterback, it doesn't seem like the Eagles offense is going to skip a beat—that's good news for Ertz.

In his first game with Foles, Ertz went for six receptions (on nine targets), 56 yards and a score against the Giants.

On Monday night, Ertz is going up against the Raiders, who are even worse against tight ends, according to Football Outsiders' defense-valued adjusted over average metric through Week 14.

And hey, Foles has quite the history against the Raiders. Remember that game in 2013?

Lastly, I got two words for you: Gronk. Smash.

That is all.

Statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Football Outsiders.