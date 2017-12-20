Gasparilla Bowl 2017: Temple vs. FIU TV Schedule, Time and Odds

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Two programs with first-year head coaches enter the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl in search of adding a valuable victory to a bleak bowl history.

The Florida International Panthers, led by former Miami Hurricanes head coach Butch Davis, are playing in their third bowl game in program history and searching for their first postseason victory since the 2010 Little Caesars Bowl.

In the first year of the Geoff Collins era, the Temple Owls overcame early-season struggles to finish 6-6 and have a chance to earn their first bowl win since the 2011 New Mexico Bowl.

Temple has won three of its last four games, while FIU comes into Thursday's game on two straight wins but with an absence on offense.

Date: Thursday, December 22

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Odds: Temple (-7)

How Temple Will Win

Temple has achieved a good amount of success through the passing game since Frank Nutile took over at quarterback on October 21.

The junior threw for 290 yards in his first start against Army and had his best game of the year on November 2 against Navy with 289 yards and four touchdowns.

Corey Perrine/Getty Images

Nutile has two major targets in Adonis Jennings and Isaiah Wright, who have combined for 1,296 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

If Nutile can find a way to open up the FIU defense in the first half, it will distract the Panthers from containing the rushing game, which could end up being the X-factor for the team out of The American.

Defensively, the Owls need to contain the output of FIU quarterback Alex McGough. Sean Chandler and Delvon Randall, who are second and third on the team in tackles, respectively, need to come up with a few big plays in the secondary to limit his production.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Also keep an eye on linebacker Shaun Bradley, who leads the Owls in tackles with 81 and has 10 tackles for loss as well. If he and the front seven can get pressure on McGough, it could lead to early three-and-outs, which Nutile and the offense can flip into scores.

How Florida International Will Win

McGough is the player to watch for the Panthers, as he's thrown for 2,791 yards and 17 touchdowns.

However, the senior has been sacked 21 times and thrown eight interceptions, which leaves open the possibility for Temple to bring the house and cause havoc in the backfield.

McGough's best month statistically was November, and he concluded the regular season with 295 passing yards and 108 rushing yards in a 63-45 victory over UMass that helped FIU tie the program record for wins in a season.

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Despite coming into the game on a high note, McGough will have to find a way to carve up the Temple defense without top target Thomas Owens, who missed the final three games of the regular season with an injury. Owens is a player to keep an eye as an under-the-radar prospect in the NFL Draft.

Bryce Singleton emerged as McGough's top target in the UMass win, and he'll be counted on to break through the Temple secondary on Thursday in the chase of a season-ending victory.

The success of the Panthers could come down to how much pressure they get on Nutile. FIU's best defensive players reside in the front seven, with defensive lineman Fermin Silva topping the roster with 14.5 tackles for loss.

Linebackers Treyvon Williams and Anthony Wint will join Silva in putting Nutile under duress, and they will also be key figures in stopping the run in short-yardage situations.

Prediction

It's hard picking against a Temple team that is coming off a strong November and playing an FIU side without its best playmaker.

McGough will do his best to keep the game close, but Nutile will be the quarterback who ends up making the most important plays of the contest.

Temple 31, FIU 21

