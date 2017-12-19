WWE Clash of Champions 2017 Results: Top Takeaways from Latest PPV Event

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Clash of Champions 2017 was a night of conclusions. Rivalries reached their end, leaving fans to speculate what will come next on SmackDown Live, and further alliances seemed to crumble with the promise that change is on the horizon.

With every championship on the line for SmackDown, it was inevitable there would be many important moments. Dolph Ziggler's title win took everyone by surprise, while AJ Styles' victory was more or less assured but certainly satisfying.

Both the women's and tag team divisions showcased the dominance of the titleholders as Charlotte Flair overcame the onslaught of the largely heel lumberjacks, and The Usos defeated The New Day, Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin, and Rusev and Aiden English to prove their superiority.

While the night was not overflowing with great matches, it was a show many will remember for the decisions made. Even the general manager and commisioner of SmackDown may be forever affected by the events of the night.

These are the top takeaway from Clash of Champions, focusing on where the SmackDown roster looks to be heading thanks to the results of the big pay-per-view.