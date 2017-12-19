Alvin Kamara Joins Hall of Famers with Sunday's Scoring Output

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints beat the New York Jets 31-19 on Sunday, elevating their record to 10-4 for the season. In the process, rookie running back Alvin Kamara tallied 89 yards from scrimmage on 18 touches and scored his fifth receiving touchdown of the year.

In addition to five receiving touchdowns, Kamara has found the end zone seven times on the ground, making him just the fourth rookie ever to score at least five touchdowns both rushing and receiving, per ESPN.com (h/t Elias Sports Bureau). He joins Doak Walker (1950), Charley Taylor (1964) and Gale Sayers (1965) as the only players to accomplish said feat.

Not only has Kamara combined 12 touchdowns over just 14 games, but he has efficiently accumulated yards as well. For the year, the 22-year-old tailback has rushed 99 times for 652 yards, averaging 6.6 yards per carry. His 68 receptions trail only Le'Veon Bell (80) and Christian McCaffrey (73) during 2017, and his 684 receiving yards leads his position group for a sound 10.1 yards per catch.

Kamara's versatility puts him atop his New Orleans teammates in total yards from scrimmage with 1,336, sitting behind only Mark Ingram (1,045) in rushing yards and Michael Thomas (1,085) in receiving yards. He will look to continue his astounding rookie campaign next Sunday in a divisional matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.