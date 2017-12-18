Danica Patrick, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Are 'No Longer in a Relationship'

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Danica Patrick and NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. have ended their five-year relationship.

Jenna Fryer of the Associated Press relayed the news Monday:

Per Yahoo Sports' Nick Bromberg, the pair began dating in 2012, following Patrick's move from IndyCar to NASCAR.

According to the AP (h/t the Washington Post), Patrick did not attend the NASCAR Cup Series Awards with Stenhouse in November, when the 30-year-old was honored for reaching the Cup Series playoffs after wins at Talladega and Daytona.

On April 1, Patrick hinted the couple was engaged when she posted the following photo to Instagram:

However, the following day she indicated it had been an April Fool's joke:

The 35-year-old retired as a full-time NASCAR driver at the end of the season, though she plans to compete in the Daytona 500 and Indianapolis 500 in 2018.