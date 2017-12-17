Stephen Curry Responds to Diddy Tweet About Buying Carolina Panthers

Steve Silverman@@profootballboyFeatured ColumnistDecember 17, 2017

It's not often that NFL franchises are put up for sale, but Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson said that's what he is doing.

Richardson made the announcement in a letter he put up on the team's website, and it comes on the heels of the NFL taking over an investigation concerning sexual harassment incidents linked to the Panthers owner, per Sports Illustrated's L. Jon Wertheim and Viv Bernstein.

While the announcement was just made Sunday night, two big names in the entertainment and sports worlds have already expressed interest in buying the team.

Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs posted a video about it. Perhaps joking, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry, a noted Panthers fan, jumped on board shortly thereafter.

Let the bidding begin.

