Mo Farah Named 2017 BBC Sports Personality of the Year

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistDecember 17, 2017

Men's 5000 meters silver medalist Britain's Mo Farah gestures on the podium following the medal ceremony at the World Athletics Championships in London Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Martin Meissner/Associated Press

British Olympic legend Mo Farah was named 2017 BBC Sports Personality of the Year in Liverpool on Sunday.

BBC Sport confirmed the victory for the athlete, who is ending his successful track and field career to concentrate on road races.

The 34-year-old beat runner-up World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea and Paralaympic superstar Jonnie Peacock, who came third.

Farah was unable to attend the event at the Echo Arena, leaving American sprint legend Michael Johnson to collect the famous trophy.

Per BBC Sport, Johnson said: 

"It's well deservedThis year, he came into his home championships, his last race on the track, and still delivered. Over the years, he's dominated. He's out there by himself and always got the tactics right."

Farah leaves the track after winning World Championship gold in the 10,000 metres for the third time in a row.

