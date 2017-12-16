Carmelo Anthony Hopes to Be Remembered as Someone Who Wanted to Be a Knick

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Carmelo Anthony's return to Madison Square Garden didn't go as planned as he scored just 12 points in a 111-96 loss for the Oklahoma City Thunder, but the 10-time All-Star looked back fondly on his time with the New York Knicks after the game.

At his post-game press conference (via Erik Horne of the Oklahoman), Anthony said he hopes Knicks fans remember him as someone who wanted to play for the franchise:

Knicks fans did greet Anthony warmly during pre-game introductions with a largely positive reception as a video of his highlights over the past seven years played in MSG.

"The video caught me by surprise. I wasn't expecting it," Anthony told reporters (via ESPN's Ian Begley). "I was waiting for my name to be called and accept what was going to happen. I'd like to thank the organization for making that gesture. That was big time. That goes a long way for myself."

The 10-time All-Star looked like he was going to send a message to New York early in the game. He scored 12 points in the first half before being shutout in the second half, and he shot just 5-of-18 from the field overall.

Prior to being traded to the Thunder in September, Anthony spent seven seasons with the Knicks. He was named to the All-Star team in each of his six full seasons in New York and led the team to three straight playoff appearances from 2011-13.