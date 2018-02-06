Kristaps Porzingis Reportedly to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery After Tearing ACL

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

The New York Knicks confirmed star Kristaps Porzingis suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reported he will have season-ending surgery, with a return timetable to be revealed after.

As Ian Begley of ESPN.com noted, teammates helped the big man off the court, as he wasn't able to put much weight on his leg.

He had 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting in 11 minutes before he injured himself on a dunk over Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Porzingis has missed seven of New York's first 54 games due to an assortment of minor ailments.

When Porzingis has been healthy, he's been New York's most prolific offensive playmaker. The Unicorn is on pace for career highs with 22.9 points, 2.4 blocks and 1.9 triples per game.

After a strong 16-13 start, the Knicks have fallen back near the bottom of the Eastern Conference. Heading into Tuesday, they had lost 18 of their last 25 games.

The Knicks have made Porzingis the face of their franchise, riding his 7'3" frame as far as he will carry them. Losing him leaves a significant void for head coach Jeff Hornacek to fill.

Expect Michael Beasley and Lance Thomas to gobble up playing time at power forward without Porzingis. Kyle O'Quinn and Willy Hernangomez may get more burn at the 5 as well.