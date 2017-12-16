LiAngelo, LaMelo Ball's Lithuania Coach Jokes LaVar Can Be His Assistant

John Locher/Associated Press

Virginijus Seskus, head basketball coach of Prienu Vytautas in Lithuania that recently signed LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball, is not worried about the influence LaVar Ball might have on the team.

Speaking to LRytas, via EuroHoops.net, Seskus joked that Ball could end up being an assistant coach on his staff.

"When we get with him [LaVar Ball], we will put a good show. In the worst case, he can be my assistant," he said. "Then he can shout at my players, not me."

LaVar has a history of speaking out against his sons' head coaches. ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported earlier this week that the Los Angeles Lakers had a meeting with the outspoken Ball patriarch after he publicly criticized Luke Walton.

LaVar downplayed the meeting, saying it was just to get everyone on the same page with what was best for Lonzo Ball.

"It may sound crazy to other people, but I really just want the best for Lonzo, and the best for Lonzo is going to be what's best for the organization," he said. "Because if everybody's winning, we good."

After LiAngelo withdrew from UCLA, where he didn't appear in a game after being indefinitely suspended following an arrest in China for shoplifting, LaVar announced he was going to have his two youngest sons play overseas to prepare them for the NBA.

LiAngelo and LaMelo signed with Prienu Vytautas on Dec. 11. The team plays a 33-game schedule that began in September and will run through May 2.