Chris Ivory, Marqise Lee's Fantasy Outlook After Leonard Fournette's Injury

Fantasy football owners have to scramble to replace Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette this week, but the backup on his own team is a decent option.

Michael Di Rocco of ESPN reported Saturday that Fournette will miss the Week 15 game against the Houston Texans due to quad and ankle injuries. This leaves Chris Ivory as the star rookie's replacement.

Ivory has worked as the team's primary backup this season and has shouldered the workload in the starter's absence. With Fournette unavailable in Weeks 7 and 9, Ivory had a combined 37 carries and three catches.

ESPN's Matthew Berry broke down the advantage Ivory provides over T.J. Yeldon near the goal line:

Yeldon had a significant role during that stretch as well, though, outgaining Ivory 163-117 on the ground. However, the Jaguars trust Ivory more as a workhorse, which should lead to increased production.

This is especially true with a favorable matchup against the Texans on the horizon Sunday, as Houston has struggled against the run lately. Rotoworld's Evan Silva broke down the issue:

Starting new players in your fantasy playoffs is always scary, but Ivory could be worth an RB2/flex spot for those scrambling for another running back.

Fournette's injury shouldn't have too much of an impact on the passing attack, considering the coaching staff loves to run the ball. Still, Marqise Lee has been a reliable weapon with at least five catches in five of his last six games, and he's scored three touchdowns in that stretch.

Houston has struggled against similarly speedy receivers this year—such as Marquise Goodwin, T.Y. Hilton, Tyler Lockett and others—which will potentially allow Lee to have another strong effort.

With a possible uptick in looks near the red zone, the receiver could be a valuable fantasy starter for Week 15.