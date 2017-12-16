Kareem Hunt, Alex Smith Lead Chiefs to Blowout Win over Philip Rivers, Chargers

Kareem Hunt, Alex Smith Lead Chiefs to Blowout Win over Philip Rivers, ChargersDecember 16, 2017
The Kansas City Chiefs are back in control of the AFC West.
The Chiefs forced four second-half turnovers and Kareem Hunt shouldered the load on offense to earn a 30-13 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night at Arrowhead Stadium.
After six losses in seven games put the season in doubt, Kansas City has won two straight against divisional opponents to move back into first place at 8-6. The Chargers remain alive in the playoff hunt at 7-7, but this loss snaps a four-game win streak and leaves them a half game out of a wild-card spot.
Geoff Schwartz of SiriusXM NFL explained how important the result was for Kansas City:
Geoff Schwartz @geoffschwartz
This is almost a double win for the Chiefs. Now have the tie breaker vs the Chargers and the Raiders (division record).2017-12-17 04:39:32
The Chiefs' best players delivered when it mattered.
Kareem Hunt topped 100 rushing yards for the second game in a row, finishing with 206 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. Alex Smith remained as efficient as ever, tallying 231 passing yards and two touchdowns for a 120.3 quarterback rating.
However, the biggest difference-maker arguably came on the defensive side. Marcus Peters made himself a factor in the secondary, grabbing two interceptions and a forced fumble in the second half. The NFL relayed this third-quarter pick via Twitter:
NFL @NFL
PICKED! @MarcusPeters nabs the Rivers deep throw and returns it inside the 5! #LACvsKC #ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/vZnus3m5n72017-12-17 03:46:07
SiriusXM's Ross Tucker and the NFL Network's Rich Eisen sung Peters' praises:
Ross Tucker @RossTuckerNFL
Marcus Peters. Again. Playmaker.2017-12-17 03:56:05
Rich Eisen @richeisen
Marcus Peters having a night2017-12-17 03:56:01
The cornerback was suspended for Week 14 but returned to provide a major impact against the Chargers. Ron Parker also came through with an interception and a fumble recovery.
Los Angeles had a 13-10 lead in the second half, but turnovers on four straight possessions contributed to 20 unanswered points for Kansas City.
The matchup was tightly contested for most of the night, with neither offense able to do much in a quiet first half. The biggest exception came when Tyreek Hill did what Hill does to help give Kansas City a 10-0 lead on a 64-yard touchdown catch, via the NFL:
NFL @NFL
✌️ TYREEK HILL ✌️ The @Cheetah goes 64 yards for the TD! #LACvsKC #ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/RGIo5TqzDG2017-12-17 02:19:49
The receiver's talent as a big-play threat should not be understated, and NFL Research and Chiefs reporter BJ Kissel illustrate why:
NFL Research @NFLResearch
Tyreek Hill's 64-yard receiving TD is his 11th touchdown of 50+ yards in his career. He is the 3rd player in NFL history to score 11+ TDs of 50+ yards in his first two seasons. The other two are Devin Hester (13) and Gale Sayers (11). @Chiefs2017-12-17 02:22:33
BJ Kissel @ChiefsReporter
That's Tyreek Hill's 20th career touchdown, and he has IMPROVED his average to 51 yards per play on those scores. He's the NFL's most dynamic big-play threat.2017-12-17 02:20:39
Hill ended up with five catches for 88 yards.
Melvin Gordon did everything he could to keep the Chargers in the game, totaling 169 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown. However, three interceptions from L.A. quarterback Philip Rivers prevented any chance at a road win.
The Chiefs will try to make their playoff push in winnable games against the Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos in Weeks 16 and 17, respectively. The Chargers go on the road to face the New York Jets before ending the year at home against the Oakland Raiders.